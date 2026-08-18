The luxury watch hype has cooled. That may be good news for Ulysse Nardin

There was a time – during the pandemic and shortly after – when buying a luxury watch felt less like a foray into fine craftsmanship than punting on the stock market.

The hype was real. Steel sports models from popular marques changed hands for astonishing premiums. Waiting lists for grail pieces stretched into years – decades, even. Crypto wealth and pent-up demand fuelled a speculative frenzy. Some watches appreciated faster than blue-chip investments, and flipping became commonplace.

Like any speculative bubble, the market’s momentum proved unsustainable.As crypto fortunes evaporated, stimulus cheques stopped flowing and speculative flipping lost its shine, the luxury watch market came back down to earth. Collectors began buying watches again for a more traditional reason – because they actually wanted to wear them.

Today, secondary-market prices have broadly stabilised, while mainland China’s luxury slowdown has reset expectations across the industry. The frenzy has largely given way to something almost anachronistic: discernment.

For brands like Ulysse Nardin, that’s not necessarily bad news.