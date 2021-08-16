Zhang Zhehan accused of ‘unpatriotic behaviour’ in latest China celeb scandal

The China Association of Performing Arts, a semi-official organisation, also proposed to boycott the 30-year-old actor on Aug 15.

“The Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism for waging foreign wars of aggression, and a place for Japan’s right-wing forces to deny history and glorify wars of aggression,” the association said in a statement.

Zhang had issued an apology on Aug 13, saying: “Today, I deeply apologise for my past ignorance, my shame and especially my previous improper behaviour. I attended a friend’s wedding in Japan. It is my mistake for the oversight of [not knowing] the historical background behind the wedding venue and the political background of the other wedding guests.

When I used to travel everywhere, I liked to casually take pictures. Due to the lack of understanding for the local architecture and the history and being careless about the content when taking pictures, when I took the pictures, it resulted in content that seriously harmed the feelings of compatriots. I also solemnly apologise here, I am sorry.”

However, his apology has failed to appease critics. Chinese newspaper People’s Daily commented, “As a public figure, you really shouldn’t have such a lack of historical knowledge and be totally unaware of the nation’s suffering”.

China Central Television said in another commentary that Zhang had “touched the scars of history”.“As Chinese, we should remember history and build on it,” it said.

Meanwhile, Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin have since deleted Zhang’s accounts. “As public figures with a lot of fans, being knowledgeable of history should be a basic professional ethical standard that they must stick to,” Sina Weibo said in a statement.