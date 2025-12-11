Can Grace Wales Bonner make Hermes menswear cool for the new generation?

When Hermes announced Grace Wales Bonner as its new menswear creative director in October, the reaction was less a gasp than a knowing nod. Fashion had spent weeks speculating over who might inherit Veronique Nichanian’s remarkable 37-year tenure – the longest creative leadership run in modern luxury.

At 35, Wales Bonner is the first Black woman to lead a major European luxury house – and she wasn’t even born when her predecessor took the reins of Hermemenswear. Yet for anyone who has followed her rise since her Central Saint Martins days, the move feels both bold and strangely inevitable. She once told System magazine that working with Hermes would be “a dream” – now, that dream has materialised into one of the most exciting designer-maison pairings in recent memory.

A MATCH YEARS IN THE MAKING – EVEN IF NO ONE SAW IT COMING

On the surface, Hermes and Wales Bonner appear worlds apart: one rooted in exacting French savoir-faire, the other celebrated for Afro-Atlantic narratives, spiritual symbolism, and deeply intellectual design.

But look closer and the synergy becomes obvious.