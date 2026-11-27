My wife, it should be said, is sceptical, though in my case this may be less about her fears of my suddenly proving irresistible to honeytraps than about her having to stand next to someone who looks like Fonzie’s fat uncle.

But that’s just me. There will be others among you who feel more confident about rocking the ageing biker look, who feel ready to free the younger rebellious person they have convinced themselves they once were and who believe that the middle-aged Marlon Brando look is just what is needed.

But assuming you are not a billionaire or newly separated, what might draw you to a leather jacket? What if you are not specifically looking to score, just wishing to remind people that, hey, you could if you wanted to. And how do you ensure you have nailed the young-at-heart, still-got-those-rough-edges look, as opposed to the tragic, middle-aged, divorcé mien.

You are, after all, looking to suggest that there is more to you than your surface existence. The hint that the flame of a wild one is still flickering and that while your calling card says regional director, your wardrobe says, “I rode with Hopper”. Your jacket needs to suggest the hint of a Harley, not the look of a Lime bike.

It is possible that you have no ulterior motive beyond wishing to unleash the inner you. Maybe this is out-of-office apparel or maybe this is your way of saying you are now so senior you can wear it to work. A question you need to ask yourself is, where was the inner you until now? Did the inner you really look like he had stepped out of a West Side Story knife fight, or was he previously happy in polo shirts, button-downs and gilets? Not so much Easy Rider; more relaxed fit.