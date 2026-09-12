Singapore pianist Wang Congyu left school at 16, had no stable home in Paris and became a Steinway Artist

When Wang Congyu sat down in an office at a concert hall in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, he had already flown in from the south of France, taught piano masterclasses for four or five hours and asked one of his students to present the concert taking place elsewhere in the building.

Wang could have been forgiven for looking depleted when he sat down for the interview with CAN Luxury. Instead, the Singaporean concert pianist joked, gesticulated animatedly and spoke at the speed of a sprint.

This is just another day in Wang’s life. The 34-year-old, who grew up in Clementi, performs internationally, directs music festivals and has recorded albums devoted to Poulenc and Debussy. Since 2022, he has been a Steinway Artist, joining the piano maker’s international roster alongside musicians such as Diana Krall, Lang Lang and Billy Joel.

He had come a long way. When he dropped out of school and moved to Paris at 16 to study music, he was effectively homeless. He slept on friends’ couches and sometimes went weeks without a proper meal.