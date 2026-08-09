Singapore designer Faezah Shaharuddin is taking Malay cultural references to the world through furniture

Mention the words Onde, Agar and Biskut and most Singaporeans would think of familiar Malay desserts and biscuits, not contemporary furniture. Yet these are the names of furniture collections by Singaporean designer Faezah Shaharuddin, who is based in New York. As founder of Studio Kallang and part of the creative leadership behind her family’s furniture business, Gamar, her work has taken her from Milan Design Week to design-forward spaces across Europe, North America and Asia.

The names are deliberate. For decades, the language of collectible furniture has been shaped largely by European design traditions and, more recently, Japanese minimalism. Italian craftsmanship, French decorative traditions and Scandinavian modernism have helped define what many collectors recognise as sophisticated contemporary design. Faezah has chosen a different vocabulary, drawing instead on the colours, memories and everyday references of her own heritage.

“I wanted to use things that are authentic to my experience and my culture and have them be valued exactly the same,” she said.

It is an idea that has propelled Faezah onto the international stage within five years of founding Studio Kallang in Singapore. Yet furniture, she insists, is only the medium.

“Studio Kallang is basically my attempt to use furniture and objects to express cultural memory.”