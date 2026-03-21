Why Singapore watch collectors are looking beyond Rolex and Patek Philippe

“I went through that process once, and even though I walked away with the watch I wanted, the whole experience left a bad taste. Something felt off about the transaction. The irony is that we’re the ones spending huge amounts of money, yet we’re the ones being made to perform for it. So out of dignity, I won’t do that again.”

Tan hopes collectors will not lose themselves in the chase. His test is simple: Would you still want a watch if every model held the same value on the secondary market?

Strip away the premiums, the waiting lists and the bragging rights – would that piece still call to you? For Tan, the answer reveals what truly matters: whether a choice comes from genuine passion or market pressure.

Among younger collectors, Ong believes prohibitively high prices – in both the primary and secondary markets – have pushed them towards different paths. But he has also noticed a pattern among more seasoned collectors, especially since the pandemic: fatigue.

“Those collectors have almost everything,” Ong explained. “They still want to continue collecting, just not the same kind of thing. So they have branched out. They’re less focused on the brand, and more focused on the person behind the brand.

“Who is the founder? What’s the craft behind the watch? Does it have a hammered dial, or is it Japanese lacquer? Is there anglage [on the movement]? Are the hands polished in a certain way? So they’re looking at the craftsmanship, the finishing, and also the personality of the brand founder.”

For Ong, the magic of independent brands and microbrands lies in witnessing a creator’s journey from the very beginning – meeting a watchmaker whose idea has only just taken shape, and sensing the conviction, craft and possibility that could one day grow into a new legacy. This, he says, could be a welcome injection into the broader watch world.

Ong also sees a shared spirit among the founders: many come from entirely different professions yet take a leap of faith to build something of their own in an industry that isn't easy to break into. That kind of courage, he says, speaks volumes, and as an entrepreneur himself, he admires the grit and conviction required to walk away from stability and build something meaningful.

SMELLS LIKE COMMUNITY SPIRIT

It is a shift back towards human connection in watch collecting, a renewed appreciation for craft, intimacy and the personal relationships that once defined the trade. Over the years, big brands have built walls, cultivating distance to maintain mystique. That strategy worked for a long time, but the pendulum is swinging.

Collectors today are looking for something more grounded and genuine – a return to the values that shaped watchmaking centuries ago, when people knew their watchmaker the way they knew their tailor or dressmaker. It is that sense of closeness, of maker and wearer sharing a story, that many are craving again.

This is certainly true for Hamilton. “When I discovered [independent watch brand fair] Spring Sprang Sprung, I got to meet some of the watchmakers behind the brands, and from there the interest just kept growing,” he said. “Thanks to the internet and social media, I can follow their work more closely and see what they’re creating in real time. Some of these makers bring their ideas to life through Kickstarter, and I’m glad to be part of that movement – to support them, back their projects, and own a small piece of what they’re building. You don’t really see that kind of engagement in the mainstream watch community. Maybe it exists, but I haven’t experienced it. The level of support within the microbrand world is on a completely different level – it’s tremendous.”