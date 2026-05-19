The unique festivals that bring Hong Kong to life

Many people travel to Hong Kong to feast, shop and take in its kinetic pace. But after that first rush, another side of the city emerges – one that feels more contemplative, intimate and revealing.

Throughout the year, small neighbourhoods and outlying islands across the Fragrant Harbour host festivals and celebrations that have been observed for generations. These community events bring long-held traditions to life. Streets close to traffic, altars appear and familiar places take on a new feel. A fishing village may turn vegetarian for a day. A fire-lit dragon may wind through a residential district. A sea goddess’ birthday may be marked across dozens of temples.

Stay a little longer or plan your visit around one of these moments, and you may come away with a different view of the city.