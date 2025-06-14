There's more to Chengdu than just pandas: How to have a chic getaway in this Sichuan city

At first glance, Chengdu seems to run entirely on the panda economy and to some extent, it does. As the capital of Sichuan province and home to major panda conservation and research centres, the city has fully embraced its status as the spiritual home of China’s most beloved furball.

No wonder the city is overflowing with panda-themed everything. From panda-shaped ice cream to black-and-white bubble tea, exclusive merch (even from collectible chain Pop Mart) and plushies galore. It is cute, kitsch and completely unavoidable.

But Chengdu has also been quietly upping its style game. In recent years, luxury fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Loewe and Dior have launched striking flagships and exclusive concepts. Louis Vuitton, for example, opened its third China Maison here, featuring The Hall – its first restaurant in China – inside the century-old Guangdong Hall.