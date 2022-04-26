The Dropout, WeCrashed and how real-life business stories became hot onscreen entertainment

“The streaming business has increased the demand for stories and, it may be counter-intuitive, but it has also increased demand for quality characters and storylines that are truthful, and deep, and rich,” said Elizabeth Wachtel, based in Beverly Hills for WME, a talent agency.

“I think complex characters have become particularly attractive and there are a preponderance [of them] in business.”

Wachtel is a “literary packaging agent”, dealing in media rights for non-fiction books that can be turned into documentaries, dramatised adaptations, or movies. One of WME’s clients is Beth Macy, whose book, Dopesick, about the opioid crisis and the involvement of Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family, became a Hulu streaming series, starring Michael Keaton.

Another series in development is based on Billion Dollar Whale, Tom Wright and Bradley Hope’s account of Malaysia’s 1MDB money-laundering scandal, which was longlisted in 2018 for the Financial Times Business Book of the Year Award. FT reporter Dan McCrum, who broke the story of the fraud at fintech company Wirecard, also has a book, Money Men, out in June, based on his investigation. The story is being turned into a documentary series by Netflix Germany.

Hope and Wright’s experience led the former Wall Street Journal reporters to form Project Brazen, which they describe as a “journalism studio” to “deliver thrilling stories via podcasts, books, documentaries, television shows and films”.

“If you write a book, a big Hollywood person comes along with big white teeth and shakes your hand and says ‘I’m going to make a movie’ and they take it away from you,” said Hope. Project Brazen aims to let authors work on original journalism and retain more control over their creation.

Podcasts are increasingly a stepping stone to the small or big screen. The tale of Theranos, the blood-testing start-up whose charismatic founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty in January of conspiring to defraud her investors, has become a series, The Dropout.