This might be the best hotel transfer in Bali – and the most beautiful

Let’s be blunt. Most hotel transfers are an exercise in managed disappointment. You’ve just spent three days in paradise and now, through absolutely no fault of your own, you’re in the back of a clunky taxi watching the resort shrink in the wing mirror, trying to remember which app has your next booking on it. The dream, briefly, is over.

The Four Seasons has a different idea. Between its two Bali properties – Jimbaran Bay on the sun-blasted southwestern coast and Sayan in the northern rainforest highlands in Ubud – runs the mythic Ayung River, and the resorts will, if you ask them to, put you on it in a raft and let the current carry you from one to the other. It is, in my view, hands down, the best hotel transfer in the world.

The downside is that the transfer works in only one direction: south to north, coast to mountain. Unless you happen to be a salmon.