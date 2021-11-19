At ION Orchard, witness Chanel’s tallest festive installation in the world
Every evening from 8pm to 10pm, the 18m-high installation will be lit up in a flurry of glittering, festive lights.
There are many things we love about the Christmas season, one of which is admiring all the festive installations that bring in yuletide cheer on Orchard Road.
Aside from Tudor’s larger-than-life festive projection on the side wall of Mandarin Orchard, another stunner this year is Chanel’s Holiday Cosmos-sphere. Located at the outdoor plaza at ION Orchard, the installation is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the iconic Chanel No 5 perfume.
At 18m high, it sets a record as the “loftiest Chanel installation in the world”, the house said in a press release.
Featuring swirling helixes of stars and emblematic Chanel iconography such as the number five, the dazzling installation takes visitors on a journey through the universe of Chanel. The installation is described as an “immersive, multi-sensorial space”, where visitors can step inside and catch an intergalactic light show, while the scent of the Chanel No 5 L’eau perfume punctuates the air.
The Chanel Holiday Cosmos-sphere installation is open to the public daily from 10am to 10pm, from now till Jan 2, 2022. It will also feature a daily light animation on the hour from 8pm to 10pm, where the installation will be lit up in a flurry of glittering, festive lights.