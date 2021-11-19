At ION Orchard, witness Chanel’s tallest festive installation in the world

There are many things we love about the Christmas season, one of which is admiring all the festive installations that bring in yuletide cheer on Orchard Road.

Aside from Tudor’s larger-than-life festive projection on the side wall of Mandarin Orchard, another stunner this year is Chanel’s Holiday Cosmos-sphere. Located at the outdoor plaza at ION Orchard, the installation is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the iconic Chanel No 5 perfume.