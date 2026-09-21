Lewis Hamilton’s +44 lifestyle label and Almave spirit debut in Southeast Asia at Marina Bay Sands

Sir Lewis Hamilton isn’t just known for his record-breaking victories in Formula 1 – he’s also one of the sport’s most flamboyant dressers, both in and out of the paddock. His lifestyle label +44 brings those two sides together, and it is now coming to Singapore alongside his non-alcoholic blue agave spirit, Almave.

The Singapore launch comes through a partnership with Marina Bay Sands (MBS), bringing +44 and Almave together in one destination. Fans can look forward to a programme of exclusive experiences and limited edition drops during race weekend in Singapore, which also happens to be its Southeast Asia premiere.

The brand +44, for example, will see a collaboration with Singapore artist Jahan Loh for a limited-edition streetwear capsule collection called Plus44 Marina Spaceport. The pieces feature Loh’s recognisable Spaceman art, only this time reinterpreted with the dynamism of racing culture. A bespoke art collection will also complement the clothing line, creating a whole universe that connects fans to the world of culture, sport and art.

The pieces will be available exclusively online at plus44.world, as well as the +44 Pop-up Experience at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The range includes hoodies, tees and jerseys, as well as a celestial camo tracksuit that brings together Loh’s visual language and Hamilton’s racing influences. The pop-up will run from Oct 5 to Oct 11 at unit B1-148, opposite Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.