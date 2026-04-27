From local spirits to regional identity: 7 trends shaping Asia’s cocktail bars

However, appetite for zero-proof drinks remains measured. “We see steady evolution rather than dramatic growth in the non-alcoholic category,” said Aki Eguchi, group beverage director of Jigger and Pony Group. He added that the group is focused on integrating non-alcoholic drinks into the full programme across its venues in Singapore and Jakarta while maintaining quality.

That seriousness is showing up in drinks such as Osmanthus & Tea at Jigger and Pony, Skinny Mango, and a reimagined mango sticky rice in a glass at Sipping Tiger at InterContinental Phuket.

LOCAL SPIRITS, GLOBAL MENUS

Baijiu, Korean soju and Japanese sake – spirits once confined by geography, production or occasion – are increasingly finding their way onto award-winning bar menus, adding a distinctly Asian edge to the glass.

In Singapore, Cat Bite Club lists 24 Carrot – a cocktail built on both Moutai baijiu and Korean soju in a single drink. In China, huangjiu, often rendered in English as “yellow wine”, is emerging as an alternative to vermouth in martinis. At SanYou in Guangzhou – from the team behind Hope & Sesame – the concept goes further, with the entire list built around baijiu. The Japanese whisky highball has already claimed its territory. Sake is now following suit, finding new audiences through its versatility as a mixing spirit.

“It’s interesting to see how a highly international classic cocktail can be transformed using a simple local ingredient, creating something that genuinely reflects a different flavour profile and cultural identity,” said Palm. The trend connects naturally to regionality, as bartenders reach for indigenous spirits to create a more distinct Asian identity.