Why Tasmania’s Chardonnay is gaining global attention

Few cities wear their geography as naturally as Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, Australia’s smallest and southernmost state. The port city is framed by the River Derwent on one side and kunanyi/Mount Wellington on the other. Beyond Tasmania’s southern coast lies the cold expanse of the Southern Ocean, with Antarctica farther beyond.

It is about as far from Burgundy as one can get. Yet when its wines are discussed, Burgundy is precisely the comparison that keeps surfacing.

“A lot of people are comparing Tasmania to Burgundy and Champagne, but we are different,” said Jeremy Dineen, an award-winning Tasmanian winemaker whom I met during my first visit to Hobart. Dineen is the co-founder of Haddow + Dineen and a former chief winemaker at Josef Chromy Wines. “Tasmania has some of the most ancient soils in the world. We have a long ripening season, and we don’t get extremes of low and high. We get flavour without having massive sugar because we are cold.”

“We have sunshine that is not the same as northern hemisphere sunshine. But the key difference is the sunlight UV radiation,” he added. Together, he said, these conditions can produce particularly vivid fruit and acidity.

Over the following week, that acidity and clarity of fruit helped explain why the wines of this small island are increasingly compared with some of the world’s best.