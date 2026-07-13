Could wellness be the next frontier in automotive luxury?

As carmakers race towards a more digital, electric future, the battle for luxury is moving beyond horsepower. Increasingly, brands are turning to in-cabin technology – from scent and soundscapes to air purification and responsive seats – to create cars that do more than simply transport their occupants.

Electric cars are, after all, the perfect platform for digital experimentation. Their underlying architecture – and even their etymology – almost dictates it.

Amid all the marketing spin about “electrifying your experience” and “supercharging your journey”, consumers increasingly expect a constant stream of novel features. The more futuristic they seem, the better – even if some verge on gimmickry.

The trouble with technology is that what feels cutting-edge today can quickly become obsolete.

One category least likely to outpace its utility is probably the in-cabin wellness technology that promises tangible benefits for both mind and body.