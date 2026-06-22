Can the Avatr 07 persuade buyers to look beyond established brands?

There is a moment, when you first sit in the Avatr 07, when you realise you're not entirely sure why the steering wheel isn't round. Something brash, perhaps. Something loudly futuristic, or loudly determined to prove a point. What you get instead is something more F1-inspired. More on that later.

The 07 arrives in Singapore as a Category B electric SUV, a designation that, in Singapore’s context, carries roughly the same financial gravity as acquiring a small yacht. It comes in two forms: the rear-wheel-drive Max and the all-wheel-drive Ultra. Both are aimed squarely at buyers who have already concluded that an electric car is the sensible choice and would now quite like it to be a pleasant one as well.

This, it turns out, is precisely what Avatr has been thinking about. The question is whether it has thought about it twice, because for those familiar with the brand’s earlier Avatr 11, there is a distinct sense, on the surface at least, that one has been here before.

THE GHOST OF THE 11