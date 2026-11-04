The Oscars of watchmaking: Who decides which watches deserve to win?

Well, here’s the Singapore connection. And mind you, it’s a strong one. Presiding over the 2026 GPHG jury is Wei Koh, founder of watch magazine Revolution. Koh also served on last year’s jury.

Also among the 24 jurors is Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass. He is no stranger to judging watches, having served as jury president for the 2023–2024 Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives.

The rest of the jurors comprise journalists, editors, auction house specialists, watch fair organisers, brand executives and collectors.

But how does the GPHG actually work?

First, participating brands submit their watches, while the GPHG Academy, an international group of more than 1,000 industry experts, can also propose candidates. Eligible watches must have been released between May 2025 and the end of October 2026. Brands can enter up to six watches, each in only one category.

It’s a bit like entertainment industry awards shows, where organisers can suggest nominees, but studios still have to say yes.

In 2026, there are 14 categories spanning everything from time-only watches and chronographs to gem-set watches and mechanical clocks. For the first time in its 26-year history, the GPHG has also done away with gendered watch categories.

NOT JUST FOR EXPENSIVE WATCHES

The GPHG also has categories for watches at more accessible price points. The Petite Aiguille (French for “small hand”) category covers watches priced between CHF 4,500 and CHF 10,000, while the Challenge category is for those priced below CHF 4,500.

Beyond the 14 categories, there is the coveted Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix (Golden Hand Grand Prize), the equivalent of Best Picture at the Oscars. Five other prizes are also awarded, including Audacity, Chronometry, Horological Revelation, Iconic Watch and the Special Jury Prize.

Then come two rounds of voting. In the first, the Academy evaluates the entries, with each member ranking six watches in every category. The six highest-scoring watches in each category become the 84 finalists.

The second round of voting is almost as secretive as the election of a new pope. The jury gathers behind closed doors in Geneva, with two notaries present, to examine and evaluate all 84 finalists. Once the jury has scored each watch, the rest of the Academy votes electronically.

The final result combines scores from the jury and Academy, with the jury accounting for two-thirds and the Academy the remaining one-third.

To prevent any one brand from dominating, no brand can win more than two awards. Votes are independently counted and verified by two notaries, while the GPHG itself receives only the final results, without access to individual voting records. Somewhat like a presenter at the Oscars holding the envelope.