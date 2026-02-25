LVMH Watch Week 2026: 13 new watches – from ultra-thin to high complications
LVMH Watch Week returns with launches ranging from sleek dress watches to chronographs and tourbillons. Here are 13 pieces that stand out for design, finishing and the small details that matter.
This year, the seventh edition of LVMH Watch Week took place in Milan. Nine of the group’s watchmaking houses – Bvlgari, Daniel Roth, Gérald Genta, Hublot, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Zenith and clockmaker L’Epée 1839 – attended.This highly anticipated showcase has established itself as the event that sets the tone for the year in fine watchmakingwhere brands debut their boldest creations for journalists, collectors and industry insiders.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Italy's design capital, LVMH Watch Week 2026 delivered a masterclass in creative dynamism. From Bvlgari's first-ever exploration of Milanese mesh and Louis Vuitton's painstaking hand-turned guillochage to Tag Heuer's revival of a maritime complication and Hublot's watch cases forged from court legend Novak Djokovic's polo shirts and racquets, each maison pushed the boundaries of horological artistry while remaining true to its unique heritage. Here are 13 standout timepieces from the event.
BVLGARI
Maglia Milanese Monete secret watch
The Maglia Milanese Monete secret watch is Bvlgari’s first use of Milanese mesh – a Renaissance-era jewellery technique developed by Milanese goldsmiths. Made entirely in rose gold, this supple mesh bracelet flows seamlessly from wrist to case and is finished with a matching pin buckle– another first for the Monete collection.
The watch revisits the original Monete design from the mid-1960s, featuring an ancient coin depicting Emperor Caracalla (dated between AD 198 and 217). The octagonal rose gold case is set with 0.5 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds and frames a white mother-of-pearl dial with 12 diamond hour markers. Inside is the Piccolissimo BVP100 calibre – the world’s smallest round movement – now updated with crown winding and a sapphire caseback. It measures only 13.5mm across, is just 2.5mm thick and weighs a mere 1.9g, with 102 components.
GERALD GENTA
Geneva Time Only
Gerald Genta adds two time-only watches to the Geneva collection, paying tribute to the founder’s design legacy. The Geneva Time Only Marrone comes in rose gold, while the Geneva Time Only Grafite is in white gold – both signalling a refined new chapter for the line.
The Geneva collection celebrates the spirit of the city, expressed through sculptural design. Created by Matthieu Hegi, artistic director of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, the new models have slimmer profiles and adopt a versatile 38mm case. The cushion-shaped case has softer lines than the 1970s original designed by Mr Genta, while the gadroons sharpen the modern silhouette.
The Geneva Time Only Marrone pairs a rose gold case with a tone-on-tone grained brass dial, finished with a warm smoked gradient. A brown leather strap completes the look. The Geneva Time Only Grafite takes a cooler approach in white gold, with a silver-shaded grained brass dial and rounded gold hands and indexes for contrast. It’s finished with a grey calfskin strap.
Both watches are powered by the Zenith Elite GG-005P automatic movement, which is visible through the open caseback. Featuring a revisited in-house oscillating mass for enhanced aesthetics, the movement offers a 50-hour power reserve.
DANIEL ROTH
Extra Plat Rose Gold Skeleton
The Extra Plat Rose Gold Skeleton is an openworked reinterpretation of one of Daniel Roth’s most celebrated creations. The Extra Plat was never skeletonised during Daniel Roth’s era, making this a milestone in the maison’s revival.
Understated watchmaking, executed to a high standard, has long defined Daniel Roth. As an independent watchmaker, Roth viewed the Extra Plat as a complication in its own right – his favourite after the tourbillon for its apparent simplicity and technical discipline required. In the early 1990s, he produced skeletonised versions of select references in very small numbers, as technical exercises demonstrating the house's expertise in slim architecture, open volumes and hand-finished details.
The latest reference continues this tradition in contemporary form. The 38.6mm by 35.5mm rose gold case measures a slim 6.9mm, preserving the refinement of the iconic double-ellipse silhouette. Inside is the calibre DR002SR, a new shaped movement manufactured entirely in-house at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. The skeletonised architecture uses solid rose gold bridges and plates, with numerous hand-finished internal angles – details that machines can’t execute. Finishing is done entirely in-house, from bevelling to black polishing.
TAG HEUER
Carrera Chronograph Seafarer
The Carrera Chronograph Seafarer nods to Tag Heuer’s maritime past with a tide display that tracks high and low tides for a specific location. The idea dates to 1949, when Abercrombie & Fitch president Walter Haynes commissioned the watchmaker to refine a tide-indicator watch for the retailer. Sold at the New York store to sailors and outdoorsmen, it even drew input from a young Jack Heuer, who asked his school physics teacher to improve the gear-ratio calculations for better accuracy.
Boasting an 80-hour power reserve, the new in-house TH20-04 automatic movement was developed specifically to integrate the tide indicator complication. At 6 o’clock, a disc shows high and low tides and completes one rotation every 29.53125 days. Users can easily calibrate it via a dedicated Tide pusher at 9 o'clock.
Launching this March, the 42mm steel model features a champagne opaline dial with accents in Intrepid Teal, named after the 1967 America’s Cup-winning yacht. Dark yellow details add contrast. Tag Heuer’s domed sapphire glassbox crystal improves legibility, and the watch is paired with a seven-row beads-of-rice bracelet plus an additional beige sports strap.
Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph
The Tag Heuer Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph is the first Carrera to feature a rattrapante complication. Its newly designed 42mm grade 5 titanium case retains Carrera’s signature peaked lugs and legibility, with elongated pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock and an integrated split-seconds pusher at 9 o’clock. A refined glassbox crystal adds a subtle magnifying effect over the translucent sapphire dial.
The hand-finished movement comprises over 350 components, beats at 5Hz and delivers a 65-hour power reserve. It’s finished with Tag Heuer’s hand-engraved chequered flag motif and more than 10 finishing techniques.
Its sapphire caseback reveals the intricate mechanics from all angles, while the oscillating weight, in the shape of the Tag Heuer shield, features delicate miniature gradient painting. Available from June 2026, it sits at the top of Tag Heuer’s Avant-Garde Horlogerie lineup.
LOUIS VUITTON
Tambour Convergence Guilloche
The Tambour Convergence Guilloche is the third model in the collection, launched one year after its 2025 debut. It spotlights Louis Vuitton’s growing command of metiers d’art, centred on hand-turned guillochage.
Made at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton in Geneva, the rose gold case features two types of hand-engraved guillochage. Concentric waves trace the perimeter, while an array of undulating rays spread from the central hour and minute guichet. The motif is inspired by architectural details from the Louis Vuitton family home in Asnières.
Creating this watch takes about 16 hours of meticulous engraving using restored antique machines from the mid-19th and early 20th centuries. Two manually operated lathes – an 1850 rose engine and a 1935 straight-line engine fitted with a bespoke cam – produce the motifs. The guillochage is cut nearly three times deeper than typical dial work, for sharper definition and stronger texture after polishing.
The 37mm case houses the manufacture self-winding Calibre LFT MA01.01 with a 45-hour power reserve. Transparent jewels replace traditional ruby-red ones, echoing La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton’s contemporary design language.
TIFFANY & CO
Eternity Baguette
The American jeweller’s latest Eternity Baguette brings the brand’s diamond-setting expertise to a Swiss-made watch, marking the first time a self-winding mechanical movement appears in a non-limited Eternity model.
Housed in a 36mm white gold case, this new addition to the Eternity by Tiffany collection introduces baguette-cut bezel for the first time – a nod to the eternity ring. Two versions debuted. The Eternity Baguette Blue Gradient pairs a navy sunray dial and diamond hour markers with a bezel set with 36 invisibly set baguettes totalling over five carats: 10 sapphires, 21 topazes and five emeralds arranged in a gradient. The Eternity Baguette Diamond features over five carats of baguette-cut diamonds on the bezel, plus a snow-set dial of round brilliant-cut diamonds and 12 aquamarine hour markers in mixed cuts.
Both watches honour Tiffany's iconic design codes with 12 hour markers, each set with a different diamond cut, from triangle to heart-shaped to cushion. The crown echoes the Tiffany Setting with a six-prong design holding a 0.47-carat solitaire diamond, while the case is snow-set with round diamonds for a continuous shimmer. A Swiss self-winding movement delivers a 38-hour power reserve. Blue alligator straps match the dials and fasten with a diamond-set white gold “T” buckle.
ZENITH
Defy Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton
The Defy Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton is Zenith’s first skeletonised tourbillon in the Defy Skyline collection. The openworked movement sits in a 41mm rose gold case, whose faceted surfaces catch the light as the watch moves.
The 50-piece limited edition runs on the automatic El Primero 3630 SK calibre, finished in a luminous blue that highlights the movement’s structure. The skeletonisation uses Zenith’s star as a structural motif, centred around the tourbillon aperture, with the emblem integrated into the mainplate.
Two architectural bridges at 10 and 2 o'clock shape the movement’s look, with a double-tier, sloping geometry that creates shifting relief. Blue PVD surfaces contrast with selectively polished, rhodium-plated chamfers for added depth. The one-minute tourbillon adds motion, while the skeletonised barrel reveals the mainspring unwinding over the 50-hour power reserve.
The rose gold case alternates satin-brushed and polished planes, and includes a quick strap-change system. It switches between the matching bracelet and a star-patterned blue rubber strap.
HUBLOT
Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition
The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition celebrates tennis legend and brand ambassador Novak Djokovic's unparalleled achievements with a three-watch set, tied to his career highlights: 24 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold and a record 428 weeks as world number one.
This collection comes in three colourways inspired by tennis surfaces, with quantities tied to Djokovic’s wins: 72 in blue for hard courts, 21 in orange for clay and eight in green for grass. The watches are numbered but not limited, and Hublot says it will add a new watch in the corresponding colour with each future Djokovic victory.
The 44mm case showcases Hublot's groundbreaking material innovation, crafted from a composite made from Djokovic's own Lacoste polo shirts in blue, orange and green as well as 12 Head tennis racquets. This marbled material is paired with Titaplast, which Hublot describes as the world’s strongest polymer, for the case middle.
The watch is powered by the 293-component MHUB6035 Automatic Tourbillon movement with a power reserve of 72 hours. What sets it apart is its three-dimensional lattice, which replaces the traditional mainplate. The lattice elements are 0.55mm thin, laser-engraved from a single piece and finished with black PVD. Djokovic’s ND1 logo appears in white, while a steel ratchet wheel on the barrel is decorated like a tennis ball and visible through the lattice.
The case weighs 56g, and the watch is engineered to withstand forces during play. It also features chemically strengthened Gorilla Glass, tennis ball-shaped titanium screws and a white leather strap embossed to resemble racquet grip tape.
Big Bang and Spirit of Big Bang editions in Coal Blue
Hublot introduces Coal Blue, a new colour created for four additions to the Big Bang family. The muted mix of grey, black and blue offers an alternative to the collection’s brighter tones.
Two titanium models lead the quartet. Both feature a stamped, carbon fibre-inspired dial with alternating satin-brushed and polished squares, rendered in 3D for depth. The Big Bang Original Unico Titanium Coal Blue pairs the Big Bang Original look with Unico details, and runs on the HUB1280 Unico Manufacture flyback chronograph movement with a three-day power reserve. It comes in a 43mm titanium case on a diamond-patterned rubber strap, with Hublot’s One-Click strap-change system and six H-shaped screws that are deliberately non-aligned.
The 42mm Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Coal Blue uses the same geometric dial and houses the high-frequency HUB4700 skeleton chronograph movement with a 50-hour power reserve. Its barrel-shaped case brings the Coal Blue look to the Spirit of Big Bang silhouette.
The other two models add diamonds. The 33mm Big Bang One Click Coal Blue Diamonds sets 36 diamonds on a polished steel bezel, while the 32mm tonneau-shaped Spirit of Big Bang Coal Blue Diamonds sets 44. Both run on the HUB1120 self-winding movement with a 40-hour power reserve and feature a sunray-finished Coal Blue dial. The steel case keeps the palette cool and tonal.