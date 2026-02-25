LVMH Watch Week 2026: 13 new watches – from ultra-thin to high complications

Gerald Genta adds two time-only watches to the Geneva collection, paying tribute to the founder’s design legacy. The Geneva Time Only Marrone comes in rose gold, while the Geneva Time Only Grafite is in white gold – both signalling a refined new chapter for the line.

The Geneva collection celebrates the spirit of the city, expressed through sculptural design. Created by Matthieu Hegi, artistic director of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, the new models have slimmer profiles and adopt a versatile 38mm case. The cushion-shaped case has softer lines than the 1970s original designed by Mr Genta, while the gadroons sharpen the modern silhouette.

The Geneva Time Only Marrone pairs a rose gold case with a tone-on-tone grained brass dial, finished with a warm smoked gradient. A brown leather strap completes the look. The Geneva Time Only Grafite takes a cooler approach in white gold, with a silver-shaded grained brass dial and rounded gold hands and indexes for contrast. It’s finished with a grey calfskin strap.

Both watches are powered by the Zenith Elite GG-005P automatic movement, which is visible through the open caseback. Featuring a revisited in-house oscillating mass for enhanced aesthetics, the movement offers a 50-hour power reserve.

