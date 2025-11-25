Sands of time: The beige watch trend that’s taking over wrists

When Parmigiani came back with a whole new direction for its very first watch back in 2024, it took our breaths away. Pure, clean, with gentle pastels and sartorial inspired patterns, the Toric Petite Seconde became a watch that could somehow soothe your very soul. Colour choices had just as much of an impact as the overhauled design, especially for a dial as empty as the ones on the Petite Seconde. It debuted with sand gold and celadon versions, and now the lineup includes another pleasing combination of a 40.6mm rose gold case with a solid gold, hand-grained dial, paired with a sand-coloured nubuck alligator strap.

There’s a lot more going on visually on the flip side, with the manual-winding Calibre PF780 made from 18k rose gold and decorated with Cotes de Fleurier and polished bevels. It runs at 4Hz and offers 60 hours of power reserve.

IWC PILOT’S WATCH AUTOMATIC 41 TOP GUN MOJAVE DESERT

When you’ve gone through countless trials trying to get just the right shade of ceramic, it makes sense to want to use it on more than one watch. IWC’s “Mojave Desert” shade of high-tech ceramic first showed up in the mission-ready Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert” in 2019, and has since reappeared in other Top Gun variations like the Big Pilot’s Watch, Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar, and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41. This year, an uncomplicated automatic Pilot’s Watch joins the sandy crew.