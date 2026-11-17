What to do with all that power?

While it may look like a family car, the GTS comes with the Sport Chrono Package as standard, including a Track Endurance mode that increases battery cooling to help maintain performance during demanding circuit driving.

The GTS also comes with torque vectoring and traction management systems, while optional rear-axle steering further improves agility and stability through tight corners.

Then there’s the self-levelling sports air suspension that allows you to lower the vehicle by 10mm, giving the GTS the lowest centre of gravity in the range.

Porsche says you can expect to squeeze up to 654 km of combined range for city driving, and your GTS can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes on a fast charger (270 kW).

And in case you forget you’re driving an EV, there’s Porsche Electric Sport Sound to remind you.

Thankfully, it can be switched off because, frankly, nothing kills the vibe quite like feeling you’re driving in a simulation to a Tron soundtrack.