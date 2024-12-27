Porsche’s 2025 Panamera: A story of redemption

Then, there’s the Porsche Active Ride chassis control system, which comes as standard in the Turbo S E-Hybrid. It gives the car greater grip and traction in dynamic driving situations while soaking up shocks and bumps for a more balanced and smoother ride.

Porsche says that when the appropriate mode is activated, the car leans inwards into corners like a motorcycle, pulling the front down when accelerating and the rear when decelerating, therefore compensating on the pitching and rolling motions thus reducing their impact on the car’s occupants. Which basically means you’ll feel less like you’re about to hurl if we’re the ones behind the wheel of such a high-performance vehicle.

This advanced suspension system also allows for the vehicle to be raised by 55mm for easier entry and exit which, presumably, should also come in handy for when your passengers are about to lose their lunch.

Keeping the car humming along in electric mode is also easier than before with its high-voltage, 25.9 kWh-capacity battery that’s capable of storing 45 per cent more energy than the previous one did. Recuperation output has also increased to 88 kW for a more energy-efficient drive than ever before in fully electric mode which, by the way, you can drive in for up to 88 km.

Looks-wise, the Turbo S E-Hybrid also gets a massive thumbs-up if for nothing else but its ultra cool metallic-grey Turbonite trim you get only with Porsche’s Turbo models, seen here for the first time on this variant; on the airblades, rear bumper and forged 21-inch centre-lock wheels on the exterior, as well as on the steering wheel, centre console controls and trim strips and belt straps inside the car.

WHICH WOULD YOU PICK?

Now for true petrolheads, the Panamera GTS is the one to beat – and for about S$300,000 less, to boot.

It may offer a little less power (368kW (500PS); 600Nm), but it’s the most agile variant of the lot, attacking the winding roads on the fringes of Metzingen not unlike a cheetah in the wild.

The Panamera GTS, or Gran Turismo Sport in Porsche speak, sits 10mm lower while both its suspension and sports exhaust system have been given a particularly sporty tuning; the latter adding more bite to that growl for an even more exhilarating ride as the GTS leaps from zero to hero in an utterly respectable 3.8 seconds.

Ultimately, both variants flaunt very different drive characters and both evoke different emotions behind the wheel. But one edges out the other with just a little more sex appeal – can you guess which?