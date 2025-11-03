The collector’s guide to 2025’s standout complication watches

Sure, a clean three-hand watch is nice and all – reliable, understated, polite. But sometimes you want more than to just tell the time. Enter complications: The fun little mechanical devices that watchmakers dream up, from keeping track of multiple time zones (worldtime) to timing your instant noodles (chronographs) and even when to look out for the next full moon (moonphases). In 2025, these mechanical watches represent one of the most exciting horology trends – where traditional craftsmanship meets modern innovation.

The catch? Complication watches usually come with complication price tags. But good news: Not all of them will require selling a kidney or two. Today’s smart collectors and enthusiasts are a sharp bunch, caring just as much about long-term value and smart spending as they do about high-performance movements and bragging rights.

From chronographs and worldtimers to perpetual calendars and chiming watches, here’s our hit list of complication watches that deliver plenty of mechanical fireworks without the eye-watering markup. Think fresh models (mostly from 2025), clever updates, and a whole lot of bang for your buck.

CHRONOGRAPHS

A chronograph is basically a stopwatch strapped to your wrist – useful, fun, and the kind of complication that makes your inner time nerd very happy. Whether you’re timing laps (or just your dog’s zoomies), measuring pour-over coffee brew times, or trying to figure out how long your pizza is “five minutes away”, a chrono has your back.

What separates good from “I’m just paying for hype" in chronographs? First, reliability. The movement should be solid, well adjusted, ideally COSC-certified. Next, movement quality: In-house column-wheel mechanisms tend to be more collectible and nicer to brag about, but some well-done third-party or modular ones punch above their weight.

Then there’s water resistance and shock protection (so a bump or splash doesn’t ruin your fancy toy). Brand history/heritage counts too. If the name carries credibility, it helps you at resale or just bragging at barbecues. And finally, materials, finishing, design – think dial legibility, case material, lume, hands, pushers – and, of course, price-versus-what-you-get. A great chronograph value gives you all this without forcing you to sell your soul.

Tudor Black Bay Chronograph (M79360N-0014)