Print isn’t dead: How a Singapore printer is keeping paper relevant in a digital world

A publisher once came to Allegro Print with an unusual request. “I want a book that looks like a dog bit into it,” recalled founder and executive director Merlyn Tay.

Most printers would have turned down the request. Instead, Tay’s team went to hardware stores, looking for tools that could cut into a finished book to resemble teeth marks. They eventually found a way to make the effect look artfully deliberate.

Unconventional as this was, it was hardly the strangest job the team has taken on. At the creative print house’s headquarters in Tai Seng, Singapore, staff have done just about everything imaginable to paper, from tearing pages and burning edges to ageing cards and boxes by hand, making new books look as if they have spent decades in a dusty attic.

This ingenuity, along with a willingness to push the boundaries of print, has been key to the company’s longevity. For 27 years, Tay, later joined by her husband Ho Yeow Liang, has run Allegro Print in an industry that has spent much of the past two decades being declared doomed.