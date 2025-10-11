How CEO Eugene Tan transformed the National Gallery Singapore into a powerhouse

“Since I became director of SAM in 2019, I have sought to make the distinction between the two institutions clearer,” he explained. “The Gallery’s focus is now on the art of Southeast Asia, regardless of time – meaning both modern and contemporary. SAM’s focus, on the other hand, is on contemporary art regardless of place, so it looks at the art of the present internationally, from the perspective of Singapore and Southeast Asia. Together with STPI, the three institutions create an ecosystem that supports artists, educates the public, and positions Singapore as a cultural destination.”

This ecosystem has not only nurtured artists but also shaped the way Singaporeans see themselves reflected in art. And for Tan, the Gallery’s 10th anniversary, coinciding with SG60, was no accident of timing – it was poetic symmetry.

“Celebrating both SG60 and the Gallery’s 10th anniversary is deeply symbolic and special for us,” he reflected. “The Gallery is housed within two national monuments – the City Hall and Former Supreme Court – buildings that have witnessed Singapore’s journey from colony to nation. Just as Singapore turns 60, the Gallery too marks a decade of contributing to our cultural identity and sense of pride.”

HAS THE GALLERY SUCCEEDED?

When the Gallery opened its doors in 2015, its mission was ambitious: To shine a spotlight on Southeast Asian art and make art part of everyday life in Singapore. Ten years on, has it succeeded?

Tan believes the answer is a resounding yes. “The Gallery has grown into a people’s museum – a shared civic space where art connects people, where stories of Southeast Asia come alive, and where visitors of all generations encounter new perspectives on our art and history.”

He points to the younger generation in particular. “Today’s visitors, especially younger Singaporeans, approach our collection with a sense of curiosity that was perhaps less evident a decade ago. They see themselves reflected in the works, and this growing sense of ownership and connection is one of the most encouraging signs of progress.”

That sense of ownership comes not only from the building’s historic significance but also from the stories told within its walls, stories that balance Singapore’s narrative with that of the wider region. “By placing Singapore’s pioneers alongside regional masters, we show that Singapore’s artistic identity is deeply rooted in local soil, while also enriched by dialogue with our neighbours,” he said.