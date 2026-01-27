URA’s 20 Under 45 is back: Meet the architects shaping Singapore’s next design chapter

In 2004, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) initiated the 20 Under 45 programme to recognise and celebrate young and emerging registered architects in Singapore, and to encourage their efforts over the long journey of the profession. The past three editions, held in 2004, 2010 and 2017, highlighted 60 architects, many of whom have gone on to become influential creators in Singapore and overseas.

Some of these luminaries include Chan Soo Khian of SCDA Architects; Aamer Taher of Aamer Architects; Wong Mun Summ and Richard Hassell of WOHA; Ling Hao of Linghao Architects; and Ko Shiou Hee, co-founder of K2LD Architects. They have spearheaded important research and developed new typologies in areas such as tropical building, green architecture, urban development, inclusive design and adaptive reuse.

“The 20 Under 45 architects’ body of works reflects the depth and breadth of our architectural talents and capabilities in being able to respond creatively and thoughtfully to diverse contexts and challenges,” said Fun Siew Leng, chief urban designer at URA and chairperson of the latest 20 Under 45 selection panel.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the fourth selection (2025/2026). As a result, it features 23 selectees instead of 20, including three above the age of 45 “to support the architecture community coming out of the pandemic, and to recognise the exceptional calibre of these deserving architects,” according to the press statement.