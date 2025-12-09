‘Almost nothing is impossible’: Raffles CEO Omer Acar on the hotel’s signature butler service

In the end, it was the Crodino that got me.

During my summer holiday in Italy, I alternated between drinking a Select spritz and Crodino, a non-alcoholic aperitif I discovered in Venice. Back home in Ireland, I couldn’t find it anywhere, so I posted an Instagram story asking if anyone knew where to buy it. A few days later, when I checked into my suite at Raffles London at The OWO in London, I found 12 bottles waiting on the coffee table, along with a note from my butler — who’d even called ahead to confirm which Dublin shops kept it in permanent stock.

More than the chilled bottle of Ruinart (my favourite champagne), the monogrammed leather key card or the tepee filled with toys and gifts for my toddler, I was blown away by this particular detail. “It’s not about doing more, it’s recognising more,” said Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles and Fairmont, who speaks fluently about Raffles’ ethos of creating magical moments. He’s in charge of ensuring this translates globally, with an ambitious expansion strategy that brings the Singapore-born brand to more destinations, including Los Cabos, Jeddah and Tokyo.

Central to Raffles is the intrinsic desire to surprise and delight — a quality personified by the Raffles Butler. Naturally, the butler became the heart of the brand’s storytelling, most notably in last year’s The Butler Did It campaign, which amassed over 166 million digital impressions, reached more than 60 million consumers worldwide, and drove a 50 per cent increase in business transactions compared to 2023.