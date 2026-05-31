Does a restaurant need to go viral to survive? Red House Seafood’s Christopher Chang hopes not

Fifty-somethings know it: That brutal moment when you realise you cannot – and should not – try to keep up with the younger faces in any given room. Who cares if you’re not on TikTok? Literally no one. “Six-seven” was the year your older brother was born, and if someone mentions dumpling lasagna, you might hurt your back wondering if it’s available at Din Tai Fung.

That’s kind of how Christopher Chang feels as the steward of Red House Seafood, the restaurant his family has run for 50 years. Chang may be 43, but he speaks with the weary knowingness of someone trying to keep a heritage business alive in an algorithm-addled world. There was a time, if you ask him, when a business could get by on integrity and hard work. These days, staying relevant in Singapore’s cutthroat F&B industry calls for a lot more.

“The F&B game is constantly shifting. It now revolves around PR and getting foot traffic into your outlet,” he said, as we spoke at Red House Seafood’s sprawling restaurant at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore. “Our strengths are that we are genuine and honest, and we work hard. But how do you talk about that? It’s not a very sexy topic.”