CEO An Chieh Chiang wants to make Lojel luggage the epitome of stylish practicality
The third-generation leader and CEO believes in connecting with modern travellers through personal customer service and durable, easily repairable products.
For An Chieh Chiang, chief executive officer and third-generation leader of Taiwanese lifestyle brand Lojel, the product science graduate was in the family business from day one. He started working in the company’s manufacturing arm, and for four years, went through different departments such as warehousing, product development, quality control and sales to learn the entire production process.
Lojel began under Chiang’s family group Crown Enterprise in 1952 when his grandfather Chih Chang Chiang and his younger brothers started producing luggage and goods for export to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East.
In 1989, the company expanded into Japan and established a factory under the Lojel brand in Toyama. Despite initial challenges on the perception of goods quality, the family leveraged its expertise in less labour-intensive, advanced manufacturing techniques such as injection moulding and partnered with local Japanese suppliers and craftsmen.
When Chiang became the CEO in 2014, things moved fast. He made innovation, sustainability and connection the key focus. The company’s original squarish logo was given a minimalist makeover, and its name became the acronym for “Let Our Journeys Enrich Life”. Chiang wanted Lojel to be the quintessential stylish yet practical companion for daily routines and accessories such as laptop sleeves, wallets and key cases were added to the initial luggage collection.
He shared: “I travel a lot and what I remember most are encounters and experiences with people. I see Lojel as a collective that sparks human connections, a curated and creative platform that brings diverse groups of people together.”
He is constantly observing where travel trends are going, airline requirements and being ahead of the curve in meeting traveller needs. “I’d rather focus on where we are now and what is going to happen in the future.” The result is the world’s first front-opening, hard-shell luggage, the Cubo, which includes a narrower and taller variant Cubo Fit for snug hotel rooms. In February this year, it launched two more sizes that are even lighter and more compact — the Cubo Small Lite and Cubo Fit Lite.
BALANCING SUSTAINABILITY WITH DURABILITY
Product durability is also important to Chiang, who is adama
nt that it should not be compromised in the name of sustainability. Their hardshell suitcase — which averages 3kg for a carry-on to nearly 5kg for check-in options — are, in Chiang’s own words, not the lightest around. He emphasised: “We try to find the most optimal balance between durability, functionality and weight without jeopardising durability.”
As a result, recycled materials are used judiciously: The Cubo’s shell is made out of 50 per cent recycled polycarbonate, the maximum they will go for now as a balance to quality.
Chiang explained: “Sustainability is more than being concerned about environmental impact; it’s about creating a future where companies like ours can exist responsibly.” Lojel has a network of servicing hubs for customers to fix their luggage easily wherever they are in the world, either through self-repair kits or in-store services.
CHALLENGES AND TRIUMPHS
In many family businesses, transitions between the old guard and the new can be fraught with struggles. The family was closely knit and Chiang fondly recalled visits to the local markets with his father and grandfather whenever they visited him in the UK during his undergraduate days. However, when he took over the reins, he frequently found himself clashing with his father over operations and vision.
He finally put his foot down. “At one point, I told my father, ‘If you touch Lojel again, I won’t.’ He gave up then. It was a turning point as I had to be 100 per cent responsible for every decision I made and that made me grow.”
Since then, Chiang has kept one philosophy in mind: No decision is too hard to make if it reaps benefits in the longer term.
The leader, who enjoys reading history books, especially the autobiographies of political leaders like Singapore’s former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, said: “You need to be determined and prepared to face the consequences of the decision. It wasn’t comfortable at times, but I see it as training muscles, which sometimes need to be damaged to become stronger. I saw challenges and pressure as necessary nutrients for me and the company to grow stronger.”
GAINING GROUND
Today, Lojel, which has been fully independent since 2019, has factories in Taichung, Taiwan; Tangerang, Indonesia; and Zhongshan, China, where heavy-duty production powered by machines is complemented by hand-sewn details such as zipper stitching.
The Hong Kong-headquartered brand is sold in 15 countries with over 600 points-of-sale.
There will not be any hurried exponential growth; Chiang prefers to tread with prudence. In recent years, Lojel has moved from the distribution model to being a direct retailer in cities such as Hong Kong and Singapore so that they can interact more with their customers. The company is targeting a global revenue of US$40 million (S$53.21 million) this year, with an even split between distribution and direct sales.
He said: “We want to move away from the transactional experience to more interactive ones such as online campaigns and in-store events.”
He is also exploring ways to personalise the customer experience, such as using unique product serial numbers to streamline services and improve existing products. There are also plans to introduce customisable options like interchangeable wheels and related accessories.
For Chiang, leadership is not just about managing a business; it’s about creating a legacy of progress and people. He said: “My grandfather was always challenging the status quo and innovating things. Lojel is never about its past, but about the future. Every time someone comes to our store to purchase a product, I want them to feel we’re moving forward with them.”