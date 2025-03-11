CEO An Chieh Chiang wants to make Lojel luggage the epitome of stylish practicality

For An Chieh Chiang, chief executive officer and third-generation leader of Taiwanese lifestyle brand Lojel, the product science graduate was in the family business from day one. He started working in the company’s manufacturing arm, and for four years, went through different departments such as warehousing, product development, quality control and sales to learn the entire production process.

Lojel began under Chiang’s family group Crown Enterprise in 1952 when his grandfather Chih Chang Chiang and his younger brothers started producing luggage and goods for export to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East.

In 1989, the company expanded into Japan and established a factory under the Lojel brand in Toyama. Despite initial challenges on the perception of goods quality, the family leveraged its expertise in less labour-intensive, advanced manufacturing techniques such as injection moulding and partnered with local Japanese suppliers and craftsmen.

When Chiang became the CEO in 2014, things moved fast. He made innovation, sustainability and connection the key focus. The company’s original squarish logo was given a minimalist makeover, and its name became the acronym for “Let Our Journeys Enrich Life”. Chiang wanted Lojel to be the quintessential stylish yet practical companion for daily routines and accessories such as laptop sleeves, wallets and key cases were added to the initial luggage collection.