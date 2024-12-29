How Daniel Tay, former owner of Bakerzin, revived his father’s Seng Choong Confectionery brand

Aspiring pastry chefs typically head west for their baptism of fire — cultivating exacting precision to confect puff pastry with hundreds of buttery layers, and mind-bendingly realistic trompe l’oeil desserts in the guise of everyday objects. After decades of honing his ability in French pastry arts, which he channelled into now defunct patisserie-cafe chain Bakerzin, Singaporean chef Daniel Tay is due East.

The 54-year-old, who sells traditional Chinese snacks such as ang ku kueh under his recently launched brand Madam Ang KK, will soon travel to Chaozhou, China, to fine-tune his soon kueh making skills. While some may regard the Teochew steamed dumplings filled with turnip and dried shrimps as provincial fare, Tay reveals that they’re fiendishly difficult to master. For one, perfecting the texture of the chewy rice and tapioca flour wrappers is a lesson in patience.

Although Tay may count the likes of Pierre Herme and Frederic Bau as his inspirations, he avers that such European pastry chefs are vaunted by the press, at times to the detriment of local culinary heritage. “It might not look glamorous, but those are our traditions, which will be forgotten if nobody talks about them,” said the F&B entrepreneur, who also owns cheesecake brand Cat & the Fiddle plus local heritage bakery Old Seng Choong.

Besides his main agenda, he has also got other side quests slated for his upcoming sojourn. Over coffee, he cheerfully mentions a pitstop at his ancestral village close to Fujian province, as well as plans to attend feng shui classes. He’d become a votary of the Chinese practice of geomancy after a particularly painful business failure early in his career.