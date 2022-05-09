How a Singaporean couple turned their home into a Takashi Murakami art gallery

It was a handbag that started it all. On a trip to Japan more than 15 years ago, Bryan Lee and his wife popped into a Louis Vuitton boutique to check out a collaboration with pop artist Takashi Murakami.

The moment his wife, Sharon Cheong, saw the Takashi Murakami Pink Cherry Blossom Canvas Papillon Bag, she knew she had to have it. “She just fell in love with it. It was the first designer bag that she bought without any hesitation whatsoever,” said Lee.

The bag sparked an enduring love for the Japanese artist, which has, over the years, led them to amass an impressive collection of some 30 pieces of original silkscreen prints by the artist and a wide array of assorted Murakami-branded merchandise ranging from soft toys to clothing and shoes.