Why this Singapore wine collector would rather learn than show off a bottle

Alicia Thian can still name the bottle that started it all: Chateau Latour from Pauillac, poured at her father’s dinner parties for as long as she can remember. Her father’s circle of friends was mostly European, so Thian grew up around German and Swiss cooking alongside that one recurring red.

Of course, she was too young to understand what she was drinking. Chateau Latour, prized for producing some of the most powerful, long-lived wines in Bordeaux, isn't a bottle most children would remember. What she noticed instead was how seriously the adults around her talked about it, and how long the conversation lasted after the glasses were poured.

That early curiosity followed her to university. Thian studied Business Administration at the University of California, graduating magna cum laude with a minor in statistics, and later completed a private banking diploma at NTU. While her CV reads like a finance career in the making, her summer and winter breaks tell a different story: she used them to take electives in cognitive neuroscience, psychology, coding and, once she discovered her university offered it, oenology.

"I have an engineering mindset, defined by structural curiosity, systematic breakdown of problems, and continuous iteration,” she said. “I will do research till I know how and why things work under the surface.”