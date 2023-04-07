This hotelier from Penang has one of the world’s largest collections of Peranakan kamchengs

Ong’s deep love for past treasures began when he grew up enthralled by tales of his maternal grandmother, who had lived in a grand Peranakan home in Muntri Street. The household had two wives and eight daughters, complete with a full-time Sri Lankan jeweller in-house making jewellery in preparation for when the daughters would be married off.

He recalls how his grandmother experienced the loss of this utopian lifestyle twice in her lifetime. First, when her parents passed away, control of the household and its contents went to the second wife and again, when her husband passed away and she came to live with Ong’s family when he was 4. In the early 1960s, Ong’s mother was into minimalist Scandinavian furniture, so all his grandmother was allowed to bring was her suitcases, a pair of blackwood benches and some porcelain, a fact which she would continue to lament about as Ong was growing up.

“This pursuit of Peranakan antiques isn’t just destiny but a spiritual and emotional promise I made to myself and my grandmother that I would acquire those things back for her when I could. Now the hotels and my home are the vessels that remind me of my heritage and background,” explained Ong. “I was able to do what I did when I came back to Georgetown because I had a very successful career in finance. I could do it on my own terms and not have to scrounge, beg, and borrow but just acquire them in the open market. The only problem is no one told me when to stop.”