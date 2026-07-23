Amanzoe: The Greek resort where architecture, art and landscape come together

The drive from Athens to Amanzoe takes the better part of three hours – south-east through the Peloponnese, past concrete toll plazas and the scruffy outskirts that gradually give way to dry hills and olive groves, the Saronic and Argolic Gulfs winking occasionally through gaps in the scrub.

History looms in this part of Greece. Not far from here, Mycenae’s Cyclopean walls still stand on the plain where, according to legend, Agamemnon once raised his armies to rescue Helen and beneath the clear waters of Porto Heli Bay lie the submerged ruins of Halieis, a city that flourished from the seventh to the third century BC. Porto Heli itself comes and goes in a flash of marina and whitewash. The road climbs across switchbacks and ancient hills, the sea never far away, until Amanzoe eventually comes into view.