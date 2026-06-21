Ancient archery, riverside picnics and sunrise at Borobudur: Inside Amanjiwo, Java’s meditative resort

Rarely do people travel to walk in circles. But, in the right place, it can become a meditative experience and an unexpected salve for urban nine-to-five malaise.

When in Yogyakarta, visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site of Borobudur temple is a must. But, what if you could also stay in a place that made you feel like you were almost dwelling within it — just with running water, fluffy towels, high-thread-count sheets and a Toto loo?

That is the idea behind Amanjiwo, the Aman property in Central Java built out of honey-hued local limestone and designed to mirror the 9th-century temple’s tiered ascent towards a symbolic Nirvana.