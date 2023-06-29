Inside Amanpulo, the luxury resort in the Philippines that’s popular with Hollywood stars and K-pop idols

Which Aman hotel is the best in the world? Well, if you ask Aman junkies – the nickname for the tribe of Aman loyalists – you’ll probably get a plethora of answers. But if anyone is truly qualified to tell you which one is worth going to, it would be Aman Hotels and Resorts owner and CEO Vladislav Doronin.

When I interviewed him during the pandemic in time for the opening of Aman New York, he let slip that out of all the resorts in the group, Amanpulo in the Philippines was the one he was itching to return to most.

He’s not alone. From Bill Gates to Beyonce, everyone who is anyone has probably been here before – some multiple times – although Amanpulo’s discreet staff would neither confirm nor deny. It’s a resort that commands such loyalty that repeat visits are a given because how are you supposed to resist the pull of what many consider the epitome of paradise on earth? During my trip in March, the resort’s babysitter said that she’s seen so many babies grow up into beautiful teenagers because the same families return year after year. I can only hope my baby, and by extension me, could be so lucky to do the same annual trip.