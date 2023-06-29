Inside Amanpulo, the luxury resort in the Philippines that’s popular with Hollywood stars and K-pop idols
From celebrities to tech tycoons and Miss Universe winners, the 30-year-old Amanpulo resort in Palawan, Philippines is the choice destination of those who have everything and can go anywhere.
Which Aman hotel is the best in the world? Well, if you ask Aman junkies – the nickname for the tribe of Aman loyalists – you’ll probably get a plethora of answers. But if anyone is truly qualified to tell you which one is worth going to, it would be Aman Hotels and Resorts owner and CEO Vladislav Doronin.
When I interviewed him during the pandemic in time for the opening of Aman New York, he let slip that out of all the resorts in the group, Amanpulo in the Philippines was the one he was itching to return to most.
He’s not alone. From Bill Gates to Beyonce, everyone who is anyone has probably been here before – some multiple times – although Amanpulo’s discreet staff would neither confirm nor deny. It’s a resort that commands such loyalty that repeat visits are a given because how are you supposed to resist the pull of what many consider the epitome of paradise on earth? During my trip in March, the resort’s babysitter said that she’s seen so many babies grow up into beautiful teenagers because the same families return year after year. I can only hope my baby, and by extension me, could be so lucky to do the same annual trip.
It’s easy to see the appeal: Amanpulo is set on Pamalican Island, one of the most pristine private islands in the Philippines and arguably the world. Out of the country’s 7,000 islands, it stands out thanks to its talc-coloured sand that feels like velvet between your toes, glittering waters so clear you can see fish circling your ankles, and lush greenery tumbling to the shore. It's the kind of beauty you have to see to believe, and the island’s natural assets explain why it became home to one of the first Aman resorts to open in 1993. Three decades on, this stunning island continues to be the main draw of Amanpulo, and the cherry-on-top is the globally renowned Filipino hospitality.
NATURAL WONDER
Getting to Amanpulo requires a 70-minute flight aboard a small plane from Manila making it possible to arrive in this tropical escape in just six hours from Singapore. Upon landing, you’re immediately whisked to your casita or villa in your own dedicated golf cart. I stayed in a beachfront casita, which is perfectly positioned to take in the immaculate view of the water (with a hammock in the foreground, naturally) and the forested peaks of Manamoc Island beyond.
Swathed in wood and decorated with touches of capiz and rattan, the design of the casita has aged ever so gracefully since Francisco Manosa, a National Artist of the Philippines for Architecture, conceived it over 30 years ago. The resort imparts a relaxed, carefree feeling that is textbook barefoot luxury.
For a five-star resort, Amanpulo is decidedly low key and that’s the way many of its A-list guests like it. There are no sleek overwater villas with infinity pools or underwater dining experiences to be had. Thankfully, there is no need to don designer outfits or wear makeup either. Instead, guests are urged to embrace nature in the simplest way possible.
True to form, the resort invites everyone to “Seas The Day” with its complimentary daily snorkelling excursions to the island’s most popular spots. For two days in a row, our guides Paul and Rodel took us to thriving coral reefs teeming with tropical fish and close to the green sea turtles and hawksbill sea turtles who are the island’s original dwellers. Swimming alongside these centuries-old creatures is a transcendent experience that made me fully appreciate living in the moment.
Those seeking less intensive pursuits can rendezvous at Kawayan Bar, a generously sized floating bamboo raft in the middle of the sea. I started my day there with a breakfast of fresh fruit and a side of cool ocean breeze but most people book this experience in time for sunset. I can’t imagine a better place to sip an expertly made cocktail (or two) and watch the horizon turn blood orange then into a mellow purple and soak in that magical glow buoyed by the gently undulating waters.
Even eating becomes a chance to commune with nature at Amanpulo. Meals can be enjoyed on any part of the island, from a barbeque feast by the shore or a romantic dinner at Gary’s Nest, a prized lookout point. The resort also has plenty of permanent dining outlets including the Lagoon Club which offers gorgeous pizzas at lunchtime and fine Japanese dishes at night.
PEARL OF THE ORIENT
Food is central to any Filipino celebration so it’s no surprise that it takes centrestage in Amanpulo’s 30th anniversary celebrations, which kick off with a culinary series that explores the colourful flavours of the Philippines. Every month, the Clubhouse is offering a seven-course tasting menu inspired by various regions of the country. In June, guests can enjoy traditional dishes from Pampanga, while October showcases the tastes of Cebu including its world-famous suckling pig.
To mark its pearl anniversary in December 2023, Amanpulo is also working with local brand Jewelmer to offer The Golden South Sea Pearl Journey. The experience provides exclusive access to Jewelmer’s pearl farm in Taytay Palawan, which includes a guided tour of the oyster hatchery and laboratory for pearl grafting and harvesting, as well as a chance to witness local divers on their daily trips to the underwater farm. To continue with the pearl immersion, the Aman Spa is launching a limited-edition Mother of Pearl Treatment at the end of the year. This 90-minute healing treatment uses mother of pearl powder, which is said to help lower blood pressure, cure nausea, and improve blood circulation among other benefits.
In addition, this milestone paves the way for Amanpulo to further its longtime mission of giving back to the community. A portion of the proceeds of select monthly experiences held this year will be donated to the Andres Soriano Foundation (ASF), which provides infrastructure for the sustainable development of neighbouring Manamoc Island.
From healthcare to education, the foundation is helping improve the quality of life of locals while also preserving nature’s bounty. The special Manamoc Island Sandbar Picnic and Village Tour gives guests a closer look at the home of many of the resort’s staff members.
Even before the term regenerative travel became commonplace, Amanpulo has been a leader in integrating with the community and using travel as a force for good. This, for me, is the most compelling reason to return to this unforgettable place...and, of course, another chance to meet with the resident turtles face to face.