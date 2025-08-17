The toy collector in Singapore who turned his passion into a thriving lifestyle
For many, the act of collecting is more than just accumulating objects; it’s a journey back in time, a tangible link to cherished memories. For Benjamin Wong, a toy collector and model kit enthusiast, this sentiment rings profoundly true.
His story isn’t just about the vast array of meticulously curated figures and exquisitely built models he possesses; it’s a testament to the transformative power of passion, a narrative that has seen a childhood fascination evolve into a serious, self-funding endeavour, garnering him two prestigious international Gundam awards along the way.
Wong’s earliest encounters with toys weren’t about ownership, but about longing. Growing up, the vibrant world of cartoon series like Transformers, He-Man, Mask, and Dinoriders captivated his imagination. These characters, larger than life on the flickering television screen, fuelled a desire for their miniature counterparts. Yet, for a young Wong, these were often distant dreams. He’d peer hard into the glass cabinets of toy aisles in department stores like Thomson Yaohan or Isetan, or browse the makeshift stalls at Clarke Quay’s flea market and Chinatown Square, eyes wide with wonder, yearning for the colourful plastic heroes he couldn't afford.
There was a quiet yearning, a sense of being on the outside looking in. “Back in the day, when you tell people you like toys and collect them, they’d give you a strange look,” he recalled with a gentle smile, a hint of past wistfulness in his voice, remembering the slight awkwardness or dismissal that often accompanied his early admissions. “Now, they look at you different, with respect.” This simple shift in societal perception underscores a broader change, one that Wong has not only witnessed but actively contributed to.
His true dive into the world of tangible play began during his Polytechnic days. It wasn’t just about buying toys; it was about creation. Gundam model kits became his chosen medium, a canvas where he could unleash his innate creativity and hone his kit-building skills. The intricate process of assembling these action figures, piece by meticulously matched piece, offered a unique form of expression.
There was a sense of satisfaction in bringing something to life with his own hands. “Today, the modern Gundam model is very advanced — it’s pre-painted, and all you need is to join the numbered parts together,” he explained, highlighting the remarkable evolution of these kits. This progression, from raw plastic to pre-coloured components, reflects the industry’s adaptation, making the hobby more accessible while still offering ample room for customisation and personal flair.
Wong’s dedication to his craft was quickly evident, transcending the realm of mere hobbyist. He participated in numerous national championships, each victory solidifying his reputation within the local Gundam community. These triumphs culminated in the ultimate recognition: Two international Gundam awards for the best rendition of Gundam figure. “I travelled to Hong Kong for the first one, and to Japan for the second win,” he recollected.
These accolades weren’t just trophies; they were powerful affirmations of his meticulous attention to detail, artistic vision, and unwavering commitment. While his father, a “typical Asian dad” who initially harboured reservations about his son’s focus, greeted the second international win with a pragmatic “you should study harder” comment, there was an undeniable undercurrent of pride.
For Wong, who humbly describes himself as neither “athletic nor scholarship material” during his school years, model kit building became his arena to excel, a platform to prove his capabilities and find a sense of achievement. It was in the precise cuts, the seamless joins, and the intricate painting that he truly found his calling and his confidence. This was a space where he could finally “do my best.”
THE THRILL OF THE HUNT: MORE THAN JUST OWNING, IT'S ABOUT DISCOVERY
Wong’s personal toy collection has deepened significantly in the last three to four years, though his journey into the hobby itself spans eight years, during which he invested a substantial amount of money in both model kits and collectible toys. “I only really started on collectibles from then. Before that, I couldn’t really afford many toys,” he shared. His pursuits extend beyond the familiar aisles of local hobby shops like Roborobo and Animecca, which remain regular haunts.
He frequently embarks on what he affectionately calls “toy hunts,” transforming trips to Thailand, Japan (with a particular focus on the legendary Akihabara and Nakano Broadway districts), and Hong Kong (especially the bustling Mongkok) into thrilling quests for elusive pieces that are often hard to come by in Singapore. There’s a palpable sense of adventure in these travels, fuelled by the hope of uncovering a rare gem.
For Wong, the intrinsic joy of collecting transcends the mere act of acquisition. It’s not simply about the sheer volume of toys he owns; it’s about “the ability to land a rare or sought-after toy.” This sentiment encapsulates the very essence of the collector’s spirit. It transforms the hobby into a thrilling quest, chasing long cold trails from sifting through obscure brochures, tracking down faint leads across countries, and sometimes even venturing into unfamiliar territories.
There’s an exhilarating anticipation, a sense of triumph when the pieces finally fall into place. He recounts the profound satisfaction of acquiring a limited-edition McDonald’s Japan Evangelion figure, a true collector’s gem that exemplifies the thrill of a successful hunt, a moment of hard-won victory.
However, this exhilarating pursuit isn’t without its frustrations. Wong expressed a palpable lament over the rise of “scalpers,” individuals who acquire rare items solely to resell them for exorbitant profits. This practice, he believes, “spoils the joy for genuine toy collectors,” undermining the spirit of shared passion and fair access to coveted pieces. There’s a genuine disappointment that the pursuit of profit overshadows the genuine love for the hobby. “Social media has contributed to this,” he explained. “When scalpers see demand rise, they’ll jump in to flip these toys.”
Despite these challenges, the toy collecting community in Singapore is vibrant, active, and deeply interconnected. Wong has forged numerous enduring friendships through his shared passion, often connecting with fellow enthusiasts on Instagram, where a large and dynamic community thrives.
“We more or less know each other,” he shared, highlighting the strong sense of camaraderie and mutual respect that binds these collectors together. This network isn’t just about sharing finds; it’s about fostering support, exchanging knowledge, and celebrating successes, creating a strong sense of belonging for those who might otherwise feel their interests are niche or solitary.
EVOLVING PERCEPTIONS AND A GROWING DEMOGRAPHIC: TOYS FOR EVERY GENERATION
The landscape of toy collecting has undergone a significant transformation, with a notable shift in demographics and societal acceptance. Historically, admitting a passion for toys might have been met with raised eyebrows, perceived as a refusal to grow up or a sign of immaturity. Wong himself experienced this initial apprehension, a sentiment now replaced by respect and curiosity. This change reflects a broader cultural acknowledgment of hobbies as legitimate pursuits, regardless of their subject matter.
A primary driver for the current boom in the toy industry is the “kids of the ’80s” — individuals now in their 30s and 40s. These are the people who, like Wong, grew up immersed in the golden age of cartoon characters and action figures. Now, in a phase of their lives where they possess the disposable income that was absent in their youth, they are now surrendering to the nostalgic pull of their childhood years.
“If I use myself as part of that demographic profile, I’m doom scrolling on social media, and up pops a toy ad – I’m taken back to my childhood when these characters were on TV shows. I click and buy,” he laughed, a relatable confession for many. This demographic, often men, finds solace and joy in reconnecting with the heroes of their past, a tangible link to simpler times.
However, Wong also observes a fascinating and equally significant trend: A growing number of women are “ponying up the cash to collect toys.” This challenges the stereotype of toy collecting as an exclusively male pursuit. “They collect Transformers too!” he exclaimed, noting the increasing diversity within the community. This expansion underscores the universal appeal of these characters and stories, transcending traditional gender boundaries.
Furthermore, younger generations are embracing toy collecting with an enthusiasm not seen in Wong’s youth. It’s no longer frowned upon as a sign of immaturity or a refusal to grow up; instead, it’s increasingly viewed as a legitimate hobby, a form of self-expression, and even an investment.
The toy manufacturing landscape itself has adapted to this evolving market. While Japanese brands were long considered the pinnacle of quality and complexity, particularly for intricate model kits, American character toys are rapidly catching up in terms of definition and intricate design, with brands like Marvel leading the charge. Even more surprisingly, China-made toys are holding their own, challenging previous perceptions of quality.
Chinese manufacturers have secured licenses to produce popular characters, including Transformers and Marvel Universe figures, and their products are now regarded as being “as well-made, or better than, those from Japan or the US.” This global convergence of manufacturing prowess provides collectors with an even wider array of high-quality options, further fuelling the hobby’s growth.
FROM HOBBYIST TO INFLUENCER: THE POWER OF AUTHENTICITY AND UNEXPECTED COLLABORATIONS
Wong’s deep-seated passion took an unexpected and exciting turn during the unprecedented period of the COVID-19 pandemic. With work halted, he sought to channel his energy into something productive and enriching. He enrolled in a social media video course at NAS Academy, an online platform dedicated to content creation, investing S$90 (US$70) in his burgeoning digital skills.
While his classmates gravitated towards conventional lifestyle topics, travel vlogging, or beauty product reviews, Wong, to their collective surprise, declared his intention to create videos about his toys. There was a sense of conviction in his choice, a quiet confidence in his unique subject matter. “I believe if you’re passionate and sincere, people who watch the videos will sense it and follow the channel,” he reasoned, a philosophy that has undeniably proven true.
Over the past two years, his Instagram toy channel has experienced an exponential surge in popularity. His genuine enthusiasm, coupled with his playful commentary and impressive collection, resonated deeply with viewers, transforming his personal hobby into a significant online presence. This burgeoning influence has not only broadened his reach within the collecting community but has also led to remarkable collaborations with major brands, a testament to the power of authentic content creation.
He has partnered with Ikea Singapore, demonstrating how their versatile storage solutions can be ingeniously used to organise model kit parts and collectibles – a practical, relatable application for any enthusiast. His collaboration with MyRepublic, a broadband service provider, saw him represent the target demographic of gamers and toy collector “geeks,” showcasing how their high-speed internet supports seamless gaming, streaming, and content consumption. These partnerships highlight the growing recognition of niche influencers and the value they bring to brands seeking to connect with specific demographics.
Wong’s growing stature within the toy collecting community has also opened doors to exclusive opportunities. He has received invitations to numerous movie premieres from major studios like United International Pictures and Disney, allowing him sneak peeks of highly anticipated films such as Sonic 3 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts even before their public release. He has also been tapped to review Disney+ shows, further cementing his role as a trusted voice in the entertainment and collectible sphere.
His content extends beyond simple unboxing videos, though he readily produces many, expanding his range from his initial focus on Transformers to cater to the diverse requests of his ever-growing follower base. He delves into nuanced reviews, such as his take on a hand-drawn Godzilla pop-up art book by the multi-award-winning Japanese illustrator, Yuko Shimizu. To his utter surprise and delight, Shimizu herself not only “liked” his Instagram video but subsequently reshared it, amplifying his reach to her global audience.
The connection deepened when Shimizu, during a visit to Singapore, personally reached out and inquired about a potential collaboration. “Of course I said yes!” Wong exclaimed, a moment of profound validation for his passion and online efforts, a true thrill to connect with an artist he admired.
His YouTube channel, while a platform for sharing his love for toys, also serves a pragmatic purpose. He humorously admits that it “partially funds my toy purchases,” a sustainable model where the passion fuels itself. The revenue generated is reinvested back into the channel, allowing him to acquire new items to unbox, review, and share with his audience, creating a virtuous cycle of content creation and collection expansion. Wong is also currently working on an exciting upcoming campaign with Hasbro, promising even more engaging content for his followers.
BEYOND THE COLLECTIBLE: COMMUNITY, CONNECTION, AND A SENSE OF BELONGING
While the allure of rare figures and the thrill of the hunt remain central to Wong’s collecting journey, the deeper value he finds lies in the community and connection it fosters. He often shares touching anecdotes about his interactions with younger collectors at events like Comic Con. These children, recognising him from his channel, approach him with a mixture of excitement and vulnerability, sometimes sharing their experiences of being bullied for their toy-collecting hobby. There’s a raw honesty in their confessions, a desire to be understood.
In these moments, Wong steps beyond being just an influencer; he becomes a mentor, a bridge-builder. He makes it a point to introduce these kids to other children with similar interests, creating immediate bonds and a sense of shared experience. “The next time I see them, they are hanging out with the same group and feeling part of the community,” he shared, his voice filled with genuine warmth and satisfaction at seeing these connections blossom.
This act of fostering connection, helping young enthusiasts find their tribe, is perhaps one of the most rewarding aspects of his journey. It validates his belief that hobbies, particularly those perceived as unconventional, are vital for personal growth and social development.
Wong’s own nostalgic connection to his collection is deeply personal. Collecting toys from his youth transports him back to a time “where everything was innocent, fresh, and hopeful. Where the world felt like a better place.” It’s a powerful form of escapism, a return to a simpler era free from the complexities and stresses of adult life.
“Some adults don’t understand it as the ‘kid’ has grown up,” he observed, highlighting the common misconception that such pursuits are childish rather than therapeutic. There’s a quiet knowing in his voice, an understanding that some joys are best understood from a certain perspective.
His ultimate “grail” toys, those at the very top of his wish list, include the elusive Dragonball Son Goku and Son Gohan figurines, an event exclusive that remains exceptionally hard to find. Another coveted prize is the Transformer G1 combiners, rare pieces only available as Japanese releases, embodying the pinnacle of collectible scarcity and design.
Wong’s childhood memories are peppered with vivid images related to his budding interest in fantastical characters. He vividly recalls staying up late in primary school, defying his mother's scolding, to watch weekly Godzilla episodes on Channel 8, usually airing at 10.30pm or 11pm.
“My mum would scold me for staying up late watching these,” he chuckled. There’s a touch of fond mischief in his memory of those late nights. “But back then, TV shows were linear; if you missed one, you’d miss it forever. I endured the scolding so I could follow the story weekly.” This early dedication, this willingness to sacrifice comfort for content, foreshadowed the unwavering commitment he would later bring to his collecting hobby.
Wong’s journey is a powerful testament to how a childhood passion, nurtured with dedication and shared authentically, can blossom into a fulfilling and even lucrative endeavour. It’s a narrative that encourages us all to look beyond the surface, to understand that what might seem like a simple “toy” to one, is a treasured piece of history, art, and identity to another.