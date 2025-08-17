The toy collector in Singapore who turned his passion into a thriving lifestyle

For many, the act of collecting is more than just accumulating objects; it’s a journey back in time, a tangible link to cherished memories. For Benjamin Wong, a toy collector and model kit enthusiast, this sentiment rings profoundly true.

His story isn’t just about the vast array of meticulously curated figures and exquisitely built models he possesses; it’s a testament to the transformative power of passion, a narrative that has seen a childhood fascination evolve into a serious, self-funding endeavour, garnering him two prestigious international Gundam awards along the way.

Wong’s earliest encounters with toys weren’t about ownership, but about longing. Growing up, the vibrant world of cartoon series like Transformers, He-Man, Mask, and Dinoriders captivated his imagination. These characters, larger than life on the flickering television screen, fuelled a desire for their miniature counterparts. Yet, for a young Wong, these were often distant dreams. He’d peer hard into the glass cabinets of toy aisles in department stores like Thomson Yaohan or Isetan, or browse the makeshift stalls at Clarke Quay’s flea market and Chinatown Square, eyes wide with wonder, yearning for the colourful plastic heroes he couldn't afford.

There was a quiet yearning, a sense of being on the outside looking in. “Back in the day, when you tell people you like toys and collect them, they’d give you a strange look,” he recalled with a gentle smile, a hint of past wistfulness in his voice, remembering the slight awkwardness or dismissal that often accompanied his early admissions. “Now, they look at you different, with respect.” This simple shift in societal perception underscores a broader change, one that Wong has not only witnessed but actively contributed to.