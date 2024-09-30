Asia is creating spirits with distinct regional signatures, and they taste delicious

The demand for craft spirits comes from millennials and Gen X, who spend big, care for provenance and want to drink authentic artisanal brands made by real people. When craft spirits first broke through, demand was buoyant, but as the market matured, Brandon Grusd had time to reflect on what makes craft appealing.

Grusd leads the Singapore operations of Proof and Co, a spirit distribution company built “to create and drive the demand” for independent spirits. According to him, an origin story that resonates with the intended audience, a sustainability angle, good packaging and distribution all play an integral role in the success of a spirit. Brand advocacy is another important avenue, he said, that is best explored through bartenders at your local bar or those who travel. “50 Best bartenders tend to travel more than others. If they like the spirit, they take it on the road (on guest shift), specifically if it’s a local product, and become your brand advocates.”

The Asian craft spirits market fits into the larger movement of the global craft spirits, led by North America, which was valued at US$20.5 billion (S$23.67 billion) in 2023. The craft spirit success stories attracted the big players, Diageo, Remy Martin, and Pernod Ricard. Does that still keep the spirits in the realm of craft? It’s debatable. Craft’s definition is unregulated, and no official set of parameters has ever passed muster. Informally, craft translates to small production (approximately 750,000 gallons) and has independent owners but can have minority investments. Irrespective, the segment is booming and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 230 billion by 2033-end, according to a market study conducted by analysts at Fact MR.

“We’re on the brink of seeing an explosion of Asian spirits,” Anthony Atayde, Pernod Ricard’s regional marketing director emphasised. In 2020, the company invested in the Asian craft spirit Ki No Bi, a Japanese artisanal gin. Translating to the beauty of seasons, Ki No Bi incorporates hyperlocal ingredients like yellow yuzu from the north of Kyoto Prefecture, green sansho (Japanese peppercorn) berries and gyokuro tea from the Uji region. Since the investment, Ki No Bi sales are booming. According to Global Drinks Intel, work on a new distillery began this year, likely increasing Ki No Bi’s capacity by at least five times.

But the path to success isn’t limited to buyouts from big players. Atayde pointed out the resounding success of Korean Soju and brands like Jinro, popularised by Korean pop culture and K-dramas. “A lot of it has to do with storytelling,” said the seasoned marketer, “When you're able to tell the story of each of these spirits or brands, you move from attention to retention.”

WHERE TO FIND THEM?