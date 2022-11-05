From homemaker to master sake sommelier: Janice Chi proves that nothing is impossible with determination and passion

When Janice Chi received her results for the Master Sake Sommelier exam, she was speechless. As one with dyslexia, the Singaporean co-owner of Japanese izakaya Ishinomaki Grill & Sake, Ki Teppan and Rogama and sake-focused bar Table 33, had always failed at least once in previous sake exams before clearing them. This time, she passed on the first sitting.

The Master Sake Sommelier examination was established in 2018 by the Sake Sommelier Academy (SSA) in London, the oldest non-Japanese body to provide formal sake education around the world. The exam distinguishes and certifies the cream of sake professionals who demonstrate the highest level of expertise in and service of sake. There are fewer than 30 master sake sommeliers in the world, of which only three are female including Chi.

Besides 50 technical questions, the eight-hour exam comprised tasting 50 sakes, all previously unknown to Chi. She had to write down the tasting notes for each as well as evaluate the design and information on the bottle labels, which were later submitted to the makers. She was also tested on her sake etiquette from opening a bottle to its service and explanation.“This wasn’t an exam you could prepare for. Having been through WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) Level 3 Award in Sake helped me with the technical questions. The service part was also a lot easier because I actually run a restaurant and have been pairing food with sakes,” Chi shared.