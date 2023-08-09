Osim founder Ron Sim on taking iconic brands TWG Tea, Bacha Coffee and more to the global stage

Singapore business magnate and visionary entrepreneur Ron Sim hardly needs an introduction. He is, after all, known as the man behind Osim, although these days, he prefers not to speak too much about the premium massage chair empire he founded, having handed over the reins of the company to its own CEO.

Instead, Sim’s focus in recent years has been building and expanding the other businesses under V3 Group, of which he is founder and executive chairman. Aside from Osim, brands under V3 Group include wellness supplements brand LAC, gourmet tea and coffee brands TWG Tea and Bacha Coffee, Moroccan restaurant Le Cabestan, store fixtures specialist Futuristic and more. V3 is also a shareholder of halal cheesecake specialist Cat & The Fiddle and traditional bakes retailer Old Seng Choong. “After building one successful brand, it’s only natural to feel that I should build more,” Sim surmised.

Sim’s journey with Osim is one of Singapore’s best-known rags-to-riches story, one that many are already familiar with. Born into a modest family with seven children to feed, Sim spent much of his childhood taking up odd jobs such as selling noodles and working as a waiter. “When you are born into a poor family, there’s nothing but hunger, and when you’re hungry, it drives you harder,” shared Sim. “Since my primary school days, I wanted to go and make money instead of studying.”

Sim left school after completing his O Levels and in the early 1980s, he started R Sim Trading, retailing a wide assortment of household goods. The company was hit hard by the 1985 recession, and it was then that Sim knew he needed a niche. Noticing a demand for health and wellness products, he later created Health Care & Check in 1989, selling healthcare related products. Later on in 1994, he decided to focus on massage chairs and renamed the company to Osim, combining his surname with the letter ‘O’ to represent the globe, a reflection of his ambitions for global expansion. Today, Osim has a widespread retail network of over 400 stores around the world, including Singapore, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the US and more.