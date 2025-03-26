Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025: Bangkok’s Gaggan is No 1, Odette remains Singapore’s highest ranked restaurant

Bangkok’s progressive Indian restaurant Gaggan was named Asia’s Best Restaurant in the 13th edition of the awards, which was held in Seoul, South Korea on Mar 25 (Tuesday).

This is the fifth time that Gaggan, which was No 3 last year, has been crowned top restaurant. Its current location in Bangkok’s Wattana district was opened in 2019.

Both first and second runners-up were Hong Kong restaurants, The Chairman (No 2) and Wing (No 3), followed by Tokyo’s Sezanne (No 4) and Seoul’s Mingles (No 5). Seoul’s Eatanic Garden (No 25) swooped in as the Highest New Entry on the list, while Macau’s Chef Tam’s Seasons (No 9) catapulted 40 spots to clinch the Highest Climber Award.