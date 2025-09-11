Frequent travellers’ tips: How to pack for a business trip
Checklists, pouches, colour schemes and the right way to fold — work travel pros share their secrets.
To check or carry on? How many pairs of shoes? Packing for frequent, last-minute and sometimes unpredictable work trips can be a chore.
We asked seasoned business travellers how they prepare and plan — and crucially, what goes in their case.
ALWAYS PUT ONE SHOE IN THE SAFE
Sean Doyle, chief executive, British Airways
I’m overseas around 15 times a year, so have developed a strict formula for packing that never takes more than 30 minutes. Taking one or two shirts more than you’ll need is a good tip and if you pack well, you never need to iron — securing your suits using the clips inside your carry case can save you a job.
I do a lot of thinking out running so always take my gym kit. I left my trainers at home for a recent trip to India and found myself in a sports shop in the middle of Delhi searching for a replacement pair. I always take polo tops to change into for a bite to eat and a drink at the end of each day. This helps to mark some separation from work.
TOP TIP
Our cabin crew colleagues taught me to always put one shoe in the room safe, if I’ve put other important items in it. It’s a good hack for when you’re repacking to come home, as you’re unlikely to leave with just one shoe!
FIND JOY IN THE ACT OF PACKING
Marie Kondo, professional organiser
I’m great at both packing and unpacking and I genuinely enjoy it. For a typical trip, I’d generally set aside about an hour for packing. In addition to essentials, I plan outfits for each event. My first hack is to fold clothes upright using the KonMari method so you can see everything at a glance. Use cube-shaped pouches: They keep items from shifting around, and once you arrive you can place them directly into drawers, making everything instantly accessible.
I usually sort by categories — make-up, skincare, supplements, tea — with everything from the same category in one pouch. Once I accidentally left one pouch behind, and ended up without any of my cosmetics. It caused quite a bit of trouble!
TOP TIP
All you really need is a checklist of “must-not-forget” items. As long as you’ve packed those, things usually work out. The most important thing is to travel with the intention of enjoying yourself.
NEVER, EVER CHECK A BAG
Jen Prosek, founder Prosek Partners
My formula is simple: One carry-on, one duffel with my purse inside. Clothes are thin and versatile — a blazer that works with anything, one sleek dress, a standout piece when I need to command a room. A signature coat doubles as armour and outfit, scarves weigh nothing but transform everything, and jewellery is the easiest way to switch gears.
Discipline matters. Dirty clothes get shipped home. Bulky items too. If I need sneakers, I’ll buy a pair and send them back later. Take one pair of shoes, full stop. Always pack days ahead — rushed decisions lead to inefficiency and regret. Packing, like business, is strategy. Travelling light signals clarity: I know where I’m going, why I’m there, and how I want to show up.
TOP TIP
Never, ever check luggage. Not for a week, not even for two.
HOARDING COMES IN HANDY
Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder and former White House communications director
My philosophy for packing: More is more. I never pack a carry-on. My goal is to re-create my living environment at home as soon as I open my luggage, wherever I arrive in the world. “One must pack for comfort, not for impression,” Oscar Wilde could’ve said; he didn’t, but I’m channelling him here.
If you listen to The Rest is Politics US, you know I regularly moisturise. One can never pack enough skincare. Additionally, I bring a pillbox of supplements, colostrum and the Baja Gold salt my friend Gary Brecka recommends for hydration. My hoarding tendencies come in handy when it comes to stock for my washbag, which I “borrowed” from my son Nick and permanently keep in my bag. It’s emblazoned with his golden initials and makes me feel less homesick.
My beautiful wife Deidre makes sure I have the right amount of business and workout attire, and I currently use a Travelpro suitcase large enough to pack your walk-in closet.
TOP TIP
Spend your money on fancy cars, not fancy pieces of luggage. Pack early so you don’t stress. And if you see me at baggage claim waiting for my monstrous suitcase, come over and say hi — I always enjoy meeting people when I’m on the road.
REMEMBER, LAPTOPS CAN CHARGE PHONES
Lina Calabria, Bellroy co-founder and CEO
I follow a packing list but not a static one. I’ve built a master text file over 30 years holding everything I’ve ever wished I’d brought on a trip. It is organised by categories such as overseas travel or snow destinations. For each trip, I copy my master list, delete irrelevant sections, and have my trip-specific checklist ready in five minutes. The packing takes 15 minutes for an overnight trip, up to an hour for two weeks. I pack the night before but spend a few days gathering odd bits and pieces in one place.
TOP TIP
Lessons include always bringing the spare set of car keys when driving to the airport, remembering that laptops can charge phones if you carry the right cables, and carrying herbal tea bags.
STICK WITH NAVY
Tom Fletcher, UN humanitarian chief
I’m normally on the road for two weeks at a time, and pack for an eclectic mix of security council briefings and refugee camp visits, warlords and presidents. My suitcase must be the only one in the world to have visited Darfur, Gaza, Goma, Kupiansk, Mandalay, Homs, Beirut and Kandahar in the past year — and is pretty smashed up.
I try to have a complete spare prepacked suitcase ready, to maximise the brief moments with family when I’m home between trips. It contains toiletries (I hoard miniatures), suit, sturdy boots, mosquito net, first aid, sleeping pills, non-iron shirts, rehydration salts, protein bars, noise-cancelling headphones, vitamin C. My luxury is a hand-pumped espresso maker.
TOP TIP
Going pretty much all navy blue helps cut down decisions.
BRING ONE BAG FOR EVERY EVENTUALITY
Nick Studer, Oliver Wyman CEO
There are two parts to my packing. First, a carry-on in the style of George Clooney in Up in the Air: Clothes packed in minutes, shirts laundered and folded; socks in shoes, two ties, gym kit, sleep suit for the red-eye. Done.
The secret to this efficiency is my Mary Poppins-style work backpack, which accompanies me everywhere. The essentials — laptop, water bottle, adaptors — are handled, but so are the rarer needs. Food spill on a silk tie? Lost a button? Minor ailment? Need to tip a bellman in one of 10 currencies, or record a client-ready video? The remedy is in my bottomless bag. Sure, it weighs about 10kg, but the workout is helpful, and the peace of mind is priceless. I also carry a few sentimental items, including a pewter almond. It’s a gift from a colleague as I often talk about the almond-shaped amygdala, the part of the brain that triggers fight or flight. Carrying it in high-pressure meetings reminds me to stay grounded and in control.
TOP TIP
Your bag should hold all the tools you need to do the job! Alongside a quick, organised carry-on, bring a versatile backpack and you will be prepared for anything.
MIX AND MATCH OUTFITS
Clare Hornby, ME+EM CEO
I travel constantly for work and holidays, so I now consider myself a master packer. I look to separates I can mix and match to build multiple outfits, carefully planned out beforehand to avoid overpacking. A well-cut, tailored pair of trousers offers versatility for the day and evening and a few choice accessories to dress up or down those pieces means I’m covered for all eventualities.
Whether I’m travelling for business or pleasure, my personal style doesn’t change much from daily life. That makes packing easier — I have a uniform formula I can draw from quickly.
TOP TIP
Prioritise fabrics that won’t crease heavily. Being able to arrive at your destination looking polished, or to pull things out of a suitcase without hunting down an iron, is an essential timesaver.
VACUUM PACK
Nick Longman, Audley Travel CEO
Before I travel for business I run through the agenda and decide what types of clothing are needed — and always check the weather too. Fortunately, I’ve travelled so much for work I have an automatic checklist in my head, so I can complete packing in around 30 minutes. If I can’t get everything needed for a business trip into a cabin case then I have failed! Some must-pack items include an iPad with shows downloaded and a plane dongle for wireless headphones. I like to be efficient with charging — one plug with multiple outlets to keep weight and space down.
TOP TIP
Vacuum packing bags are essential for getting seven to 10 days’ worth of clothing into cabin baggage. Try to take one piece of footwear and wear them to travel. If there are formal meetings that require a jacket, try to wear this too.
Bethan Staton and Emma Jacobs © 2025 The Financial Times.
This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.