Frequent travellers’ tips: How to pack for a business trip

My philosophy for packing: More is more. I never pack a carry-on. My goal is to re-create my living environment at home as soon as I open my luggage, wherever I arrive in the world. “One must pack for comfort, not for impression,” Oscar Wilde could’ve said; he didn’t, but I’m channelling him here.

If you listen to The Rest is Politics US, you know I regularly moisturise. One can never pack enough skincare. Additionally, I bring a pillbox of supplements, colostrum and the Baja Gold salt my friend Gary Brecka recommends for hydration. My hoarding tendencies come in handy when it comes to stock for my washbag, which I “borrowed” from my son Nick and permanently keep in my bag. It’s emblazoned with his golden initials and makes me feel less homesick.

My beautiful wife Deidre makes sure I have the right amount of business and workout attire, and I currently use a Travelpro suitcase large enough to pack your walk-in closet.