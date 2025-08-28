France with kids: A different kind of adventure beyond Paris

Having family in Brittany has long shaped how we see France – not just as a destination, but as a place where childhood unfolds with space, curiosity and slower rhythms. This summer, with two children in tow and a car packed with snacks, we set off on a road trip through western France.

We weren’t racing through landmarks. Instead, we were looking for tower-dotted valleys, medieval villages and storybook towns. Planning a trip like this isn’t always straightforward. Some of the most rewarding stops still rely on physical brochures and French-only websites. For international families (especially those coming from Asia), planning a trip like this can feel surprisingly difficult to navigate. That challenge is exactly what inspired me to write this.

For those used to the Paris–London or Paris–Nice circuits, this stretch of western France will feel refreshingly built for families: Easy-to-navigate roads, cleaner towns and ample space to roam. It’s not a classic tourist route but it’s the one we mapped for our family, and it might just work for yours too.

This 10-to-14-day road trip through western France starts in GuEdelon, with its medieval castle-in-the-making, and moves into the Loire region with stops Amboise, Saumur and Louresse-Rochemenier, where history and tradition are vividly preserved. In Les Epesses and Nantes, imagination takes flight at Puy du Fou and Machines de l’lle respectively. Wildlife awaits in Port-Saint-Pere’s Planete Sauvage, before the journey crescendos at Mont-Saint-Michel and ends serenely in Giverny, in Monet’s garden.