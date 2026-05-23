Where to eat, shop, stay and play in Canggu, Bali’s buzzy surf town

Visit Canggu today and it is hard to imagine this stretch of Bali was once a sleepy surf outpost. Just north of bustling Seminyak, it is now one of the Island of the Gods’ most vibrant neighbourhoods, shaped by a steady influx of digital nomads, wellness devotees and creatives – many of whom arrived during the pandemic and never quite left.

It still carries an easy beach-town energy, but now bustles with co-working cafes, boutique fitness studios and a growing appetite for design-led dining and retail. The result is a place that feels busy but lived-in – a refreshing change from Bali’s usual crush of sun-worshipping, resort-hopping tourists.

There are also quieter corners from which to catch Bali’s famed sunsets, away from the jostle of its large beach clubs. As night falls, the scene shifts to a loose circuit of DJ sets and weekly parties across a handful of venues. There is no official schedule – it runs on an “if you know, you know” basis. Luckily, we do – more on this later.

With the arrival of Regent Bali Canggu on the beachfront, the neighbourhood is also drawing travellers looking for a more polished stay. Here are some of the buzziest places to check out on your next visit.

DINING HOTSPOTS