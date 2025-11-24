Plan to host Christmas at home? The best roast turkeys, meats and seafood to order for your festive feasts

In Singapore, the category this Christmas (okay, every Christmas) is "equatorial". Which means rather than pulling our wool hats down and scarves tighter, we’ll be wearing as little as possible to cope with the humidity as we meander through the Christmas markets, sipping on ice-cold bubble tea.

But hey, it’s still Christmas, and if you’re celebrating the occasion next month, you can embrace the wintry essence of hygge (that is, cosiness, contentment, and mindful living) by inviting your loved ones to dinner at home and indulging in the plethora of festive dishes that restaurants across the island have prepared for our enjoyment. Just remember to keep the lighting dim, the candles glowing, and the air-conditioning at a steady hum.