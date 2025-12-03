Boozy brunches, blow-out buffets and sensible afternoon teas: Here’s where to dine out this Christmas

A high-energy brunch with DJ beats and performances awaits at the atmospheric Sushi Samba. Throughout December, the 52nd-floor restaurant’s holiday brunches (from S$160) dole out sushi and robata from live stations, a lavish dessert table, and plenty of festive cocktails and champagne to get you in the mood.

For a proper blow-out Christmas Day brunch, head to The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, where the annual Christmas Buffet Brunch Extravaganza (from S$298) sprawls across the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Similarly, Intercontinental Singapore’s Big Christmas Buffet (from S$218) includes a Christmas brunch heaving with everything from seafood on ice, wheels of cheese, Benedict Royale, risotto alla Milanese com ossobuco, and Irish Peking Duck. Not for the faint of heart, these brunch buffets, with their copious amounts of food and champagne, might send you to bed before dinnertime.