A fresh guide to Kuala Lumpur: Where to stay, shop and dine in and around the TRX district

There’s something magnetic about Kuala Lumpur (KL), the capital city of Malaysia. For tourists, it offers a fascinating blend of heritage and modernity – from gleaming skyscrapers to sizzling street food and luxury shopping malls.

Adding to its appeal is how easily accessible KL is from Singapore – a flight takes just around an hour, while a drive typically takes about four hours, depending on traffic conditions.

The city has always been my go-to whenever I needed a short getaway. But even as a regular, there’s one area I had yet to explore, the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) district. Positioned as Malaysia’s international financial district, the 70-acre development is billed as a fully integrated urban ecosystem that seamlessly connects offices, retail, residences and public spaces.