A fresh guide to Kuala Lumpur: Where to stay, shop and dine in and around the TRX district
With Malaysia’s first Kimpton now open in Kuala Lumpur’s Tun Razak Exchange, the city’s newest business and lifestyle district is making a case as a sleek stay-and-play base for shopping, dining and exploring creative neighbourhoods nearby.
There’s something magnetic about Kuala Lumpur (KL), the capital city of Malaysia. For tourists, it offers a fascinating blend of heritage and modernity – from gleaming skyscrapers to sizzling street food and luxury shopping malls.
Adding to its appeal is how easily accessible KL is from Singapore – a flight takes just around an hour, while a drive typically takes about four hours, depending on traffic conditions.
The city has always been my go-to whenever I needed a short getaway. But even as a regular, there’s one area I had yet to explore, the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) district. Positioned as Malaysia’s international financial district, the 70-acre development is billed as a fully integrated urban ecosystem that seamlessly connects offices, retail, residences and public spaces.
The vicinity began attracting significant footfall from both locals and international visitors in 2023 with the opening of The Exchange TRX – a large-scale lifestyle mall that quickly became the district’s main attraction. More recently, the district welcomed its first and only hotel, Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur, which opened in December 2025, marking a key step in TRX’s evolution from a daytime business and retail hub into a stay-and-play destination.
Beyond its shopping draw, the areas around the TRX district offer much to see and explore. On a recent visit, I discovered just how easily I could move between the district and its neighbourhoods, uncovering a mix of creative enclaves and inventive dining spots that offer a more layered view of KL – all while keeping TRX as a convenient base.
MALAYSIA’S FIRST KIMPTON
Every great getaway starts with the right hotel. I began my two-night trip by checking in to the Kimpton Naluria KL, which is set right in the heart of the TRX district. Aside from being TRX’s first and only hotel at the moment, the property is also Malaysia’s first Kimpton, a brand under IHG Hotels & Resort’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio known for its design-led and people-centric approach to hospitality.
Prices start at around RM800+ (US$149, S$172) a night, with rooms ranging in size from 30 sq m to 195 sq m. I stayed in the Studio Suite – at 43 sq m, it was comfortably spacious, though it was the generously sized bathroom that truly stole the show. Fitted with a freestanding bathtub, walk-in shower, vanity table and his-and-hers sinks, it felt almost like a suite of its own.
Designed by award-winning studio Hassell, the hotel takes on a “Botanics Beyond Aesthetics” theme. Inspiration was drawn from Malaysia’s natural landscapes and tropical rainforest. Elements of this theme are woven throughout the property through various artworks and design details. At the lift lobby on the third floor, a hanging installation titled Rainforest after the Rain evokes a floating cascade of tropical raindrops. Within the rooms, gold-gilded mirrors are shaped like leaves.
KL certainly has no shortage of excellent dining spots, but the hotel makes a compelling case for staying in. Its dining lineup includes Tuai + Till, a farm-to-table dual-concept restaurant where Tuai serves up local Malaysian favourites, while Till takes on the role of an elegant Western brasserie. Breakfast is also served here every morning, where I indulged in roti canai with fish curry and a cup of teh tarik, alongside the usual Western breakfast fare.
Even for non-guests, retro Italian-American restaurant Sabato’s is well worth a visit. The signature Godfather Meatballs alone are reason enough to return more than once, while the spicy rigatoni had me coming back for seconds. To evoke the 1970s disco vibe, the restaurant even has a functioning jukebox.
Meanwhile, Four Siblings, located on the 26th floor, is the only rooftop bar in the TRX district, serving up cocktails inspired by the four spices commonly found in Malaysian dishes – star anis, cinnamon, cardamom and clove.
The decision to open Malaysia’s first Kimpton in KL’s TRX district was a strategic one. According to Paul Cunningham, general manager of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur, KL’s position as a fast-growing gateway city – coupled with rising demand for luxury lifestyle hospitality – made it a natural fit for the brand’s Malaysian debut.
“TRX represents the future of KL – modern, connected and experience-driven – which aligns perfectly with Kimpton’s design-led, community-centric brand philosophy,” he said. As the only hotel currently located within the district, Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur is also well-positioned to cater to corporate travellers within the international financial hub, while offering guests direct access to TRX’s retail, dining and entertainment offerings, Cunningham added.
The opening underscores IHG Hotels & Resorts’ broader push into luxury lifestyle hospitality across Southeast Asia. Its debut marks “an important milestone” in the group’s regional growth strategy, as demand for experience-led travel continues to rise, said Vivek Bhalla, managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea at IHG Hotels & Resorts.
“The opening also reflects IHG’s continued investment in the luxury and lifestyle segment, which is one of the company’s fastest-growing portfolios globally,” Bhalla added. “Today, IHG has more than 560 luxury and lifestyle hotels worldwide, with a strong pipeline for future openings. Malaysia is an increasingly important market within that growth strategy.”
Other upcoming debuts in Malaysia for the group include Regent Kuala Lumpur, InterContinental Penang Resort and Kimpton Kota Kinabalu. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, IHG is also set to debut its first Kimpton in Indonesia with the Kimpton Suntaya Bali Ubud.
THE RETAIL PULSE OF TRX
No trip to KL is complete without a little shopping. Fortunately, Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur offers direct lift access to The Exchange TRX, making it dangerously easy to go from lounging in your room to browsing the shops in a matter of minutes.
The mall is home to several global brands that many Singaporeans are already familiar with, including Gentle Monster, Carhatt, Maison Kitsune and Golden Goose. Singapore’s very own Love, Bonito also has an outlet here.
You’ll also find luxury heavyweights such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Givenchy and Balenciaga. Beyond the international lineup, The Exchange TRX also spotlights Malaysian names, including contemporary fashion label Mimpi Kita, modest wear specialist CalaQisya and heritage pewter house Royal Selangor.
The mall is also home to Malaysia’s first Apple Store. Housed beneath a striking glass dome inspired by the layered roofs of traditional Malaysian architecture, the Apple Store is one of TRX’s most recognisable landmarks. And for families, the MPH Bookstore features a spacious and comfortable reading corner for kids.
For a breather between shopping stops, head to the 10-acre TRX City Park, a lush green space with walking paths, shaded gardens and open lawns that offer a welcome respite from the bustle of the city. Fair warning – the heat in KL can be scorching, so you’ll probably find yourself retreating back into the mall for air-conditioning (or ice-cream from Baskin-Robbins) before long.
If you’d like to venture beyond TRX for your shopping, the Bukit Bintang retail belt is just a short 15-minute walk away. Here, you’ll find a cluster of major malls including Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Starhill Gallery and Fahrenheit88, alongside the broader retail and entertainment offerings that define this bustling district.
KL’S CREATIVE HUB
For visitors looking to experience a different side of KL beyond its skyscrapers and shopping malls, the Zhongshan Building offers a refreshing glimpse into the city’s creative and cultural pulse. Located in Kampung Attap, the establishment comprises three revitalised 1950s shophouses that have been transformed into a vibrant hub for artisanal cafes, independent retailers, design studios, and local artists. It’s located a mere 20-min drive away from the TRX district.
Start your exploration with a brunch stop at Tommy Le Baker, a charming bakery tucked away in the courtyard. The bakery is renowned for its artisanal sourdough sandwiches, but also serves up a selection of tartines, quiches and freshly made baguette sandwiches.
While waiting for your order, head to the adjacent street for a photo session against the building’s iconic graffiti-covered walls. The colourful street art is one of Zhongshan Building’s most distinctive features, attracting photographers, content creators and social media enthusiasts alike. During my weekday morning visit, I even came across a fashion photoshoot in progress.
A visit to the Zhongshan Building is an opportunity to connect with KL’s vibrant community of creative entrepreneurs. In her intimate studio, I met and chatted with Estee Low, an embroiderer and crocheter who started her own brand, Takos, 10 years ago. The brand specialises in handcrafted accessories, bags and apparel in vibrant, playful colours. Low is also known for her customised hand-embroidered portraits, which transforms family photographs, wedding keepsakes and beloved pets into a deeply personal memento.
Other stores worth exploring include stationery shop Ana Tomy. Here, visitors can customise notebooks and journals from start to finish, selecting everything from the cover artwork and paper inserts to the rings, loops and bookmark ribbons. The level of personalisation extends to what's within the journal as well, with options ranging from blank sketchbooks and daily planners to reflection journals and habit trackers, allowing customers to create a notebook tailored to their specific needs.
INNOVATIVE ‘CAVE’ DINING
While the TRX district is replete with plenty of dining options, venturing out allows one to fully explore KL’s vibrant food scene. The city boasts a thriving upscale dining scene, with acclaimed restaurants and innovative chef-led concepts that continue to cement its reputation as a regional gastronomic destination.
Many of these restaurants are located in KL’s numerous skyscrapers. An easy 10-minute drive away from TRX is Barkar KL, an open-flame, wood-fire restaurant and bar concept located in the G Tower along the intersection of Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Ampang.
The Michelin Selected restaurant takes its name from the Malay word “bakar,” meaning to burn or grill, and its interior is designed to resemble a modern-day cave. To enter the restaurant, diners first walk through a corridor lined with stacked firewood, which create the perfect backdrop for that Instagram shot. The best seats in the house are at the chef’s table, offering a close-up view of the open-flame cooking in action.
At its core, Barkar KL’s signature approach is about woodfire cooking, where locally inspired ingredients are transformed over open flame, infusing each dish with a deep, smoky character.
The menu centres around innovative spins on Malaysian dishes. The Egg & Toast, for one, is an elevated take on the traditional Malaysian breakfast featuring chicken bakwa sandwiched between slices of toast, dipped into creamy soft-boiled egg and topped with caviar. Other standout dishes include the Grilled Cameron Jumbo Asparagus with smoked sour cream, the Signature King Tiger Prawn, Claypot Char Siew Wagyu Beef Rice and the Dry Aged Mountain Duck.
By the time dessert arrived, I thought I was too full to indulge further. But the Mai Lai Gao (Chinese steamed sponge cake) was impossible to turn down – it appeared unassuming at first, but is served with a rich coffee cream that rounded off the dining experience on a comforting note.
With a seamless mix of hospitality, dining, retail, and public spaces, TRX makes for a compelling base from which to explore KL. While TRX showcases KL’s newest ambitions, it is the neighbourhoods that reveal KL’s depth and character. For a city I thought I already knew well, this visit was a reminder that KL is constantly evolving, and still full of places waiting to be rediscovered.
CNA Luxury was in KL at the invitation of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur.