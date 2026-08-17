This Indonesian patisserie is drawing queues on Paris’ Rue Saint-Honore

Behind the glass counter, buttery croissants, glossy shio pan and pain au chocolat made with single-origin Sulawesi chocolate sit beside the Cinnamon de Java, a laminated brioche flavoured with Indonesian cinnamon and gula jawa, or Javanese palm sugar.

The display would not look out of place in one of Jakarta’s contemporary bakeries. Instead, it sits on Rue Saint-Honore in Paris. This is La Petite Manis, a Franco-Indonesian patisserie opened with a clear goal: to prove that Indonesian ingredients and craftsmanship could hold their own in what its founders consider the world’s most demanding pastry city.

La Petite Manis was founded by a group of Indonesian entrepreneurs, including celebrity couple Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina. Its kitchen is helmed by Indonesian pastry chef Kevin Krisna Pratama, who hails from Bali.

“We chose Paris quite deliberately,” said co-founder Kharisma Bibitani. “It is the most exacting audience in the world for this craft.”