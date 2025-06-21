From Lake Como to the Dolomites: North Italy’s best hotels for nature, nosh and nonchalance

Few hotels can make one fall in love at first sight. To encounter three in a row is a rare strike.

I had a taste of living la villeggiatura, annual countryside retreats taken by fancy families with brood and buddies in tow, through three hotels in North Italy. From the misty shores of Lake Como to the magnificent peaks of the Dolomites, it was one of those trips where warm hospitality and glorious scenery left a poignant ache in the heart.