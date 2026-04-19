Why Magia de Uma is one of Bali’s most distinctive new boutique hotels

For many travellers, Bali conjures a familiar image: high-energy beach clubs, sprawling resorts and traffic that can test even the calmest holiday-goer.

Which is why arriving at Magia de Uma feels like a breath of fresh air. Tucked down a quiet lane in Umalas – a residential enclave between Seminyak, Canggu and Berawa – the property feels like a hidden garden. The soundtrack shifts immediately from the cacophony of scooters to birdsong.

Scattered among hibiscus, marigolds and ancient banyan trees are restored Javanese joglo pavilions – some dating back 150 years – alongside low-slung bungalows that predate the hotel. Each structure has been reimagined as a standalone villa or hotel suite.

The guiding force behind the retreat is its Javanese founder, Rosa Ashari Sertoli, who created the hotel with her husband, Italian entrepreneur Jacopo, with a clear focus on preserving the site’s natural elements and existing structures wherever possible.